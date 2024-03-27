As 21st Century Tensions Rise, Actors' Playhouse Digs Deep for Caroline, or Change

click to enlarge The cast of Actors' Playhouse production of Caroline, or Change Photo by Alberto Romeu

click to enlarge Annaya Charlicia (left) as Caroline's best pal, Dotty Moffett, and Kareema Khouri as Caroline in Caroline, or Change Photo by Alberto Romeu

To enter Caroline's realm, you walk downstairs, which will take you to a place 16 feet below sea level, into a rare basement in the small town of Lake Charles, Louisiana.Theatrical time travel is part of the experience, too, as you go back to 1963 and a country on the cusp of change.Caroline Thibodeaux is a 39-year-old Black woman divorced from the man who loved, then abused her. To keep her kids fed and clothed, she toils as a maid for the Gellmans, a white Jewish family forever altered by sorrow over the loss of a wife and mother to cancer. For the labor that keeps her largely absent from her own family, Caroline scrapes to get by on poverty-level wages of $30 a week. How — given racism, antisemitism, poverty, and the ugly legacy of slavery — can lasting change and growth happen?That's the driving thematic force at the center of, which previews Thursday, March 28, then opens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, for a run through Sunday, April 14, at Actors' Playhouse in the Miracle Theatre.Written by Pulitzer Prize-winningplaywright Tony Kushner with an eclectic and musically demanding score by Olivier Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, the 2004 musical (which was revived on Broadway in 2021) is likely to prove the most challenging and thought-provoking show in the current Actors' Playhouse season.After starting with the first post-world premiere production ofby poet Richard Blanco and playwright Vanessa Garcia, then moving on to the crowd-pleasing, Actors' Playhouse artistic director David Arisco felt it was time to take on a show he and executive director Barbara Stein had thought about producing ever since they saw the Broadway original."I thought,," says Arisco, who is working with associate director-choreographer Ron Hutchins on the musical. "It's a show that's so theatrical. There's diversity in the cast and in the music, which has elements of gospel, R&B, Broadway, klezmer, girl group songs, and it doesn't tie things up with a neat bow, the way a movie likedoes."has its roots in memories of Kushner's small-town Louisiana childhood. Growing up in a Jewish household with parents who were musicians, he interacted with the family's Black maid as the civil rights movement was heating up, as President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, as a fractured country was coming apart at the seams.Initially asked to write his long-gestating story as the libretto for an opera, Kushner shifted to the world of musical theater, collaborating with Tesori (whose past shows include, and) and the brilliantly inventive director George C. Wolfe, the Tony Award-winning "Angels in America" director who was then artistic director and producer at Manhattan's Public Theater.In certain ways,still reveals its operatic roots. Nearly every word is sung, and recitative (dialogue sung in the rhythms of regular speech vs. the varied notes of a composed song) is part of the musical package."This requires actor-singers with great musicianship," says Arisco. "The music is so complicated. I brought in Antoine Khouri as music director and conductor — this is the first musical in my 36 years here that I'm using a conductor (vs. a music director who plays with a show's other musicians)."Khouri, the orchestra program director at Fort Lauderdale's Pine Crest School, is married to actor-singer Kareema Khouri, who stars as Caroline, and the couple's youngest son, London, is making his debut as Caroline's son, Joe.The Khouri family is part of the deep bench of talent Arisco has gathered to play roles that range from straightforward characters to anthropomorphized ones, objects that come to life in Caroline's imagination: the Washing Machine (Toddra Brunson), the Dryer (Don Seward), and the Radio (Asher Makeba, Gabrielle Graham and Whitney Renee) in Caroline's basement, as well as a Bus (also Seward) and the calming Moon (Tyler Symone).One example of the interconnectedness of many in the cast is Makeba, the daughter of the late "Clean Up Woman" singer Betty Wright, who studied with teacher-actor Charlette Seward (the former drama director at Miami Northwestern Senior High's PAVAC magnet program and the mother of cast member Don Seward). So did Khouri, who has known Don Seward since he was a boy and calls Charlette Seward "the base of what I am."Annaya Charlicia plays Caroline's best pal, Dotty Moffett; Cassidy Joseph plays Caroline's burgeoning activist daughter, Emmie; and Liam X. Williams plays her elder son, Jackie.Only two members of the Gellman family, Caroline's Jewish employers, enter the basement to interact with her — and both are critical to the musical's emotional heft.Eight-year-old Noah Gellman (Franco Kiglies) idolizes Caroline as a substitute mother figure, though she'll have none of it. She and Noah share a secret — she lets him light the one cigarette she allows herself every day — but that's as warm and fuzzy as the brusque Caroline ever gets.Noah's clarinetist dad, Stuart (Brian Golub), has already remarried, but his new wife and stepmom, Rose Stopnick Gellman (Jeni Hacker), doesn't seem to fit in. It's Rose who devises a way to give Caroline a tiny "raise" and teach Noah a lesson at the same time: Any change left in his pockets when Caroline does the laundry will go home with the maid, though Caroline bristles at any form of charity, including leftovers and hand-me-downs. (The extended Gellman/Stopnick family also includes Patti Gardner as Grandma, Peter Tedeschi as Grandpa, and Howard Elson as Mr. Stopnick, Rose's father.)Khouri and Hacker, the accomplished actor-singers playing Caroline and Rose, know exactly the intricate challenges they face in delivering what Arisco hopes will be a profound experience for the cast and the audience."This is a beast of a role," says Khouri, who was performing in the Actors' Playhouse production ofjust over a year ago when Arisco said he wanted to work with her husband as the conductor of. "I didn't get any special treatment. I auditioned along with everyone else. I studied the original cast album and asked my husband to help me with key moments in the music. I familiarized myself with the orchestrations, the musicality, the feel of it, the words from that time period."A Miamian who graduated from the New World School of the Arts high school program and then went on to train at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, Khouri and her family decided to move back to Miami in 2019, just in time for COVID-19 to hit. Miraculously, she was able to return to live performance during the pandemic as the knockout singer in Miami New Drama's "Seven Deadly Sins" outdoors on Lincoln Road. She has worked at theaters throughout the region ever since but knows that Caroline Thibodeaux could be a breakout role for her."This score is brilliant, one of the hardest scores I've ever sung," says Khouri. The musical is definitely about humanity and allowing yourself to change — opening yourself, no matter how old you are."Though she isn't Jewish, seven-time Carbonell Award winner Hacker has spent much of the current season steeped in Jewish culture and traditions, first playing a Jewish mother in the Zoetic Stage world premiere of, then working alongside director Bari Newport as associate director on GableStage's current production of the epic, now playing a Jewish stepmother inRose, Hacker says, "is trying to figure out how to be a mom to a grieving stepson, a good second wife to a grieving man, a good daughter-in-law, a good daughter to a father who seems constantly disapproving. Rose is just trying to be right by everyone, and also by her new maid, where she runs into the most open resistance. Caroline is not in the business of hiding her opinions."Hacker also cites the musical's sung-through, operatic nature, the use of recitative with no rhyme scheme, and the way the come-to-life objects are used as a Greek chorus as challenges for a cast that came in "very prepared." And of one thing, Hacker is certain: "Kareema Khouri is going to knock the socks off of everyone. She has an ache in her voice, and we all know that voice is extraordinary."Near the end of, Khouri has a devastating scene with Kiglies, whose Noah is frantic to recover a $20 bill given to him by Rose's father after he leaves it in his pants pocket and has it confiscated by Caroline. The two shout back and forth until each says something utterly horrible to the other, relationship-ending reflections of anger and prejudice.Kiglies, who is actually 11, is a home-schooled ball of energy who has played leads in children's theater productions at the Miracle. He confesses over Zoom that his ambitions include appearing on Broadway and being Spider-Man when he grows up ("I can actually climb anything," he says), and he wanted to take on the challenge of, because "it looked like a huge opportunity to expand my capabilities."He has worked with his father, Arisco, and other cast members to understand the 1963 context for Noah's words to Caroline and hers to him, though that shattering fight is the most difficult moment in the musical for him. Hacker observes that the moment should be looked at in a variety of contexts — "the culture now, the culture then, what was acceptable even though it wasn't right. It's been most interesting that an 11-year-old invokes conversations that wouldn't happen in a room full of adults."Now, Kiglies says, "The mean things I say are for a play. It's not like I'm actually saying them."Makeba, who toured the world with singer-songwriter Wright, is a mother of four and a private vocal coach. She notes that her grandmother, a musician, worked as a maid on South Beach and had to be taken to and from her job by car, meeting a curfew to be back on the mainland. But even beforestarts its run, Makeba says working on it has been a thought-provoking experience."This show is deep and can be very heavy. As the Radio, we add a lot of color to the painting," she says. "On the first day of rehearsals, we talked about our families. Have things changed, or is it the same? It leaves you with hopeful feelings that we've moved forward — but how far have we moved?"Undeniably, the actor says, the multilayered musical "is painful to go through and watch. But I'm learning not to put everybody in the same category. You wonder if Caroline will see herself as the family sees her — how strong, courageous, and tough she is."Arisco, who notes that he was the same age as the Noah character in 1963, believes that althoughis set six decades ago, its relevance and resonance after the Black Lives Matter movement and amid growing antisemitism underscores that the powerful musical is theater that matters."This is still so sadly relevant and important. Has the country made improvements? History really can repeat itself if you're not careful. Hopefully, this will open our minds," he says.