Zoetic Stage's Cabaret Reflects Today's Realities

It's been 58 years sincedebuted on Broadway, and it's a show that has made the rounds locally more times than we can count (including national tours of the revival that have come through the Arsht). This brings us to Zoetic Stage, the Arsht Center's resident theater company, where it isn't out of the question but not the norm for them to produce a musical that probably a dozen South Florida theaters have done.So, there must be something new to be brought to the Kit Kat Club. And with this task, director Stuart Meltzer's interpretation ofand his strong cast cohesively make the point: Have times changed — really?Without a script change, an update from its pre-World War II setting, or any sort of newfangled spin to make this show fresh, Zoetic Stage makes the story matter. It's not merely a musical but a commentary piece. It must be pointed out that over the last half-century,has maintained its popularity precisely because it reflects America's cultural climate.But here, everything counts. Meltzer takes advantage of the spaces where the 1930s storyline intersects with a contemporary parallel. The songs, as they should, hauntingly mirror what's happening inside the microcosmic lives of the characters and are a larger metaphor for what lies ahead in the political context of the story. What is left to contemplate is how frighteningly relatableis in today's divisive climate.It's 1929, with a New Year's celebration ringing in 1930.It won't be too long before Hitler will come to power in Germany. American writer Cliff Bradshaw (Teddy Warren) arrives in Berlin seeking inspiration for his novel and a cheap place to stay.While on the train, he befriends Ernst Ludwig (Robert Koutras), who recommends a boarding house run by Fräulein Schneider (Laura Turnbull). He can barely afford the rent, but teaching English to Germans can supplement his income. His first pupil? Ludwig is part of a partying pack at the epicenter of decadence in Berlin and a frequent visitor to the nearby debaucherous Kit Kat Klub. Bradshaw takes up his friend's invite to the club, where he meets the cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Lindsey Corey). She moves into his world fast, figuratively and literally, and soon their romance blossoms.Meltzer's touch is subtle, but his hand is there as the story unfolds with its many layers, including Schneider's twilight-years relationship with a Jewish fruit store owner, Herr Schultz (Avi Hoffman), only to realize what life for her might be like if she marries a Jew; there's the other not-so-jolly side of Ludwig, and at the center of it all is the mirrorball himself, the MC. Reflective of all that is going on, the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Club (Elijah Word) is the lens for us to peer into anti-Semitism, homophobia, totalitarianism, and the cost of apathy.It helps that Meltzer's cast is on the same page, bringing what is obviously this director's vision ofinto focus.Word isn't the tuxedoed androgynous clown a la Joel Grey's MC, nor is he the dark lord Alan Cummings evoked in the revival. As the MC, he enters the club in sparkling heels and a shimmery skirt, more like a contestant on— the characterization fits, and it works. (It's obvious that costume designer Dawn Shamburger had a field day dressing thisMC.) He knows how to play to the crowd. His MC is more an entertainer than a sinister bellwether. He is as over-the-top as called for in the raucous "Two Ladies" (with Lauren Danielle Horgan, also the show's dance captain, and Conor Walton reveling in roles of hedonistic playmates), and the peculiar and always controversial "If You Could See Her" with Casey Sacco wearing a long-billed bird mask and costume. (Thank heavens the years of the tacky and offensive gorilla suit have been dispensed.)In the second act, Word shows his emotional range: the spotlight captures him alone on stage for the torch song "I Don't Care Much," and as he sings the lines "I don't care much/Go or stay/I don't care very much either way," his voice is mesmerizing, and the already poignant lyrics are heart-wrenching.It would help if the actor slowed down his MC delivery so that it would be understood better from the stage to the audience.belongs to Sally Bowles, and Corey makes it her own. There are no shades of Liza Minnelli's madcap movie portrayal; this Sally is complex — she's a lost soul looking for herself in everyone else. Corey has you hang on Sally's every line, every note. She doesn't belt out a "show tune" in the title song but brings out the nuances that speak to the conflicts inherent in human nature. A slight criticism (and ever so slight) is the believability of Sally's British background; the accent occasionally wavers.Warren (so captivating in GableStage's recent) plays his Cliff earnestly as the innocent turned realist whose eyes become open to the stark realities of a crumbling Berlin.Koutras's Ludwig is perfectly giddy but turns on a dime when his convictions are threatened. Sara Grant stands out as Fraulein Kost, the boarder who has too many sailors coming in and out of her room, then turns serious as a devout German for the song "Married."Nate Promkul's vocal purity in the acapella "Tomorrow Belongs To Me" creates the juxtaposition of what will become the show's Nazi anthem.Real-life husband and wife Hoffman and Turnbull, as the fruit seller and rooming-house owner, bring wonderful life to characters that are often secondary. Hoffman's humble Schultz is engaging, filled with a gentle soul that makes you want his world to be rosy (it isn't). Turnbull's "So What" early in Act 1 is handled with a veteran's skill, not merely delivering a song but revealing the character, who will ultimately be tasked with the piece's most emotional and affecting storyline.Ben Sandomir is dastardly as the sly club owner Max and is solid stepping in and out of other small character parts. As Kit Kat Club girl Helga and former Cliff lover Bobby, Walton is wonderful comic relief.Michael McKeever's scenic design (once again a traverse stage with the seating on either long side of the rectangular playing area) is much like the configuration in Zoetic's recent. Special cabaret tables that patrons can purchase for VIP seating are close to the stage on either side. The design doubles just fine as the Kit Kat Club and Cliff's rented room. A stage left area hosts train scenes, among others, and far stage right is the Kit Kat Club performers' dressing room with lighted mirrors.Properties designed by Nathasha Hernandez fit the period; the lighting design by Becky Montero is appropriately dim for the mood but never loses sight of the players for the audience to see. Exceptional choreography working with Meltzer is Herman Payne, who displays but doesn't overuse Bob Fosse's influence.Kudos to the Kit Kat Club band led by Eric Alsford with Tom Stancampiano, Jason Pyle, Rochelle Frederick, Martha Spangler, Michael Dorfman, and Collin Dobbs, who are hidden behind a large sign as part of the set. Had there been a way to reveal them during club numbers, it would have complemented the atmosphere.Whether you've seen the movie version ofor on stage in one of a slew of productions, Zoetic Stage'sis worth a return visit to the Kit Kat Club, especially now.