Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Jennifer Lopez is performing at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with Shakira.
Photo by Michael Amico

Here's How You Can Participate in the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Zach Schlein | January 15, 2020 | 8:30am
If you've ever daydreamed about becoming the next left shark, you may very well have your chance during the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

According to a press release, producers for the 2020 edition of the star-studded spectacle are inviting Miami area residents to participate in assembling the February 2 show. Although details are scarce, the role is said to involve "moving scenic elements on and off of the field" during the performance at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The only requirements listed for the position — which is paid — are that so-called field team members must be in good physical health, over 18, and willing commit to attending all posted rehearsals. Don't worry if you've never been involved in staging a multimillion-dollar feast for the eyes viewed all across the country: no experience is required.

Unfortunately, the release stresses that the opportunity does not come with free tickets to the Super Bowl itself.

The release says approximately 600 people will be hired to play a part in this year's halftime show. Those interested in applying can view the rehearsal schedule as well as apply via superbowlproductions.com

 
Zach Schlein is the arts and music editor for Miami New Times. Originally from Montville, New Jersey, he holds a BA in political science from the University of Florida and writes primarily about music, culture, and clubbing, with a healthy dose of politics whenever possible. He has been published in The Hill, Mixmag, Time Out Miami, and City Gazettes.

