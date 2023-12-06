All the Real-Life Easter Eggs in the Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

On Monday, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released
, set to Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road,"
to further hype for the already hotly anticipated next major installment in the video game franchise. The clip already has exceeded 100 million views on YouTube and perches atop of the trending charts.
The massive response is due to several factors: The last mainline game, Grand Theft Auto V
, came out in 2013 — a full decade ago. Fans have been begging for a new version of the game with next-generation graphics to take advantage of the 4K and ray-tracing capabilities of consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, not to mention PC. Also, there had been credible leaks that GTA would return to Vice City
, the game's version of Miami and Miami Beach. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
, released in 2002, was the first game to be set entirely in the fictional-but-based-on-reality location, but it first appeared in 1997's Grand Theft Auto
, the first game in the series. The 2002 game is what most people remember, and thanks to its neon-soaked Miami Vice
- and Scarface
-inspired aesthetics, it became a fan favorite.
Then there has been the response from South Florida locals, who have been picking apart the trailer since its release, looking for all the real-world references — and Rockstar Games, GTA
's publisher, has managed to pack a lot into its 90-second runtime.
Before we get into specifics, let's get one thing clear for the benefit of GTA
newcomers: The name of the game is Grand Theft Auto
. If you expect Vice City to present a positive portrayal of Miami and South Florida at large, you will be disappointed. If the game's title isn't sufficiently neon-hued for you, consider that the game's objective is committing felonies and getting away with it. Also, let's be honest: South Florida has historically been and continues to be a hotbed of criminal activity. The reputation is a deserved one, no matter what local politicians — often criminals themselves — might have you believe. It's the reason the state as a whole is a fountain of viral stories that elicit the use of a particular Bugs Bunny meme
.
In other words, if you can't take the joke, GTA VI
won't be for you.
However, if you are choosing to lean in to the absurdity, the game's trailer is a treasure trove of grabbed-from-the-headline callouts and real-life locations. Below are the clip's most eye-catching South Florida Easter eggs.
click to enlarge
A familiar sight for anyone who's been to South Beach
Rockstar Games photo
E11even Banner Ads
If you've spent any time on the sands of South Beach, you're familiar with the procession of airplanes towing ads along the shore. Downtown nightclub E11even is perhaps the biggest offender, so it's no surprise that a fictional alpha-numerical club — Nine1Nine plies its trade over Vice City's beach. "Nine1Nine: Why Sixty Nine When You Can Nine 1 Nine," the banner reads.
click to enlarge
That building on the right looks similar to the 500 Brickell buidling
Rockstar Games photo
500 Brickell
The trailer has plenty of real-world architectural references, including the 500 Brickell condominium building — the one that sports a circular cutout between its twin towers.
click to enlarge
Even the Port of Miami makes an appearance.
Rockstar Games photo
Port of Miami
Though Government Cut is an environmental disaster, there's no arguing that departing the Port of Miami with the downtown skyline receding in the background is breathtaking. The GTA
trailer also has an in-universe port with the city as a backdrop. You probably won't take a cruise out of it, but taking a speedboat for your next mission won't fail to impress.
click to enlarge
Wynwood served as an inspiration for Vice City's arts district.
Rockstar Games photo
Wynwood
It's unclear what Vice City's art district will be called, but the graphics clearly reference Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. In fact, the black lettering on the pastel-colored building façade way in the background is reminiscent of the real-life home of Zak the Baker. Also, during this sequence, there is a mural that looks similar to the work of local artist Ahol Sniffs Glue.
click to enlarge
The influence of the Venetian Causeway is unmistakable.
Rockstar Games photo
Venetian Causeway
The game's developers also included a nod to the Venetian Causeway and the string of manmade islands it connects. The reference is nailed down by the inclusion of the Venetian Isle condominium that resembles a flight of stairs.
click to enlarge
The picturesque Rickenbaker Causeway gets the video game treatment.
Rockstar Games photo
Rickenbacker Causeway
If you play 2002's Vice City, that open world felt enormous for a game of that era. That Rockstar includes takes on the Rickenbacker Causeway, Virginia Key, and Key Biscayne makes us wonder how large in scope that game's world will be.
click to enlarge
Ocean Drive, is that you?
Rockstar Games photo
Ocean Drive
It's an obligatory, if unoriginal, ode to Miami Beach's most notorious strip. From the sports cars to the art deco buildings and red-cement sidewalks, Rockstar pretty much got this spot-on.
click to enlarge
Downtown Vice City comes into view.
Rockstar Games photo
MacArthur Causeway
Here's where things get really interesting. First, this is similar to going westbound on the MacArthur Causeway, with the rightmost skyscraper featuring a cutout identical to the real-life Marquis building. There are also highway signs alerting drivers to "Kelly County - VCI Airport 404 West," "Catalan Blvd 3," and "Stockyard/Downtown." Kelly County is the in-game name for Miami-Dade County, which is located in the fictional state of Leonida. It's also an obvious riff on Miami International Airport. "Stockyard/Downtown" probably points to the port and downtown, duh. However, Catalan Boulevard is a take on Biscayne Boulevard. If you are unaware, Biscayne comes from Spain's Bay of Biscay, located off the coast of the Basque region. Catalan Boulevard references Spain's Catalan region. It's these small details that show Rockstar has done its research.
click to enlarge
Will Grand Theft Auto VI expand into Broward County?
Rockstar Games photo
Broward County Sheriff's Car
In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, there's a police car that looks very similar to the patrol vehicle used by Broward County Sheriff's deputies. In lieu of the BSO wording, the vehicles are marked Leonard County, leaving room that Broward may have also played a role in the inspiration for GTA VI
.
click to enlarge
Will you be able to party until sunrise at Vice City's Club Space?
Rockstar Games photo
Club Space
While it's not a one-to-one copy, Vice City has an in-universe dance club modeled after Club Space in downtown Miami. The DJ booth and ornamental hanging planters resemble the NE 11th Street nightclub.
click to enlarge
The skyline in Grand Theft Auto VI is an amalgamation of Miami Beach's skyline.
Rockstar Games photo
Miami Beach Skyline
This is the best indication that while Vice City is modeled after Miami and Miami Beach, it's not a carbon copy. The reddish sidewalks are similar to those found across Miami Beach, and the skyline in the background includes a lot of buildings, though not in real-life locations, such as the Blue and Green Diamond buildings and possibly the Murano Grande.
click to enlarge
Yes, a woman twerking on a moving car happened in real like.
Rockstar Games photo
Twerking on a Moving Car
This actually happened — in fact, New Times reported on it in 2017
. In real life, the woman was twerking on a car as it drove eastbound along the MacArthur Causeway.
click to enlarge
Gators really love pools.
Rockstar Games photo
Gator in the Pool
If you went to school in South Florida, you probably remember being told to assume any body of water in Florida could have an alligator in it. Gators in Florida pools is a somewhat common occurrence, to the point where New Times
once reported a claim of a gator sunbathing atop a gator-shaped float
in a pool at their Airbnb.
click to enlarge
Florida Man strikes again.
Rockstar Games photo
Tattooed Criminal
This is another one of Rockstar's chef's-kiss references. The NPC with the "Impentinent" [sic
] tattoo on his forehead is an ode to Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, the man Miami media called the "Joker"
because of his tattoos. Sullivan was arrested in 2017 for pointing a gun at cars as they passed by. (Verisimilitude bonus: Vice City has a Spanish-language TV broadcaster.)
click to enlarge
Yup, this really happened in Florida.
Rockstar Games photo
Naked Gardner
Another one of those only-in-Florida headlines. In 2018, a Stuart man upset his neighbors for refusing to wear clothing while doing yard work
outside his home.
click to enlarge
Does that mustachioed man on the glass door look familiar?
Rockstar Games photo
Big Daddy's Liquors
Appropriately, Flanigan's liquor store offshoot Big Daddy's Liquors gets a shoutout in the form of Uncle Jack's Liquors, complete with a mustachioed silhouette. This is perhaps the ultimate sign that the game's developers took their time to understand South Florida's cultural landscape in crafting Vice City's open world. If only Joe Flanigan could see himself now.