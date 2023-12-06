 All the Real-Life Miami References in "Grand Theft Auto 6" Trailer | Miami New Times
All the Real-Life Easter Eggs in the Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

South Florida locals have been picking apart the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, looking for all the real-world references.
December 6, 2023
The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set to release in 2025, contains countless references to Miami and South Florida. Rockstar Games photo
On Monday, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released, set to Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road," to further hype for the already hotly anticipated next major installment in the video game franchise. The clip already has exceeded 100 million views on YouTube and perches atop of the trending charts.

The massive response is due to several factors: The last mainline game, Grand Theft Auto V, came out in 2013 — a full decade ago. Fans have been begging for a new version of the game with next-generation graphics to take advantage of the 4K and ray-tracing capabilities of consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, not to mention PC. Also, there had been credible leaks that GTA would return to Vice City, the game's version of Miami and Miami Beach. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, released in 2002, was the first game to be set entirely in the fictional-but-based-on-reality location, but it first appeared in 1997's Grand Theft Auto, the first game in the series. The 2002 game is what most people remember, and thanks to its neon-soaked Miami Vice- and Scarface-inspired aesthetics, it became a fan favorite.

Then there has been the response from South Florida locals, who have been picking apart the trailer since its release, looking for all the real-world references — and Rockstar Games, GTA's publisher, has managed to pack a lot into its 90-second runtime.

Before we get into specifics, let's get one thing clear for the benefit of GTA newcomers: The name of the game is Grand Theft Auto. If you expect Vice City to present a positive portrayal of Miami and South Florida at large, you will be disappointed. If the game's title isn't sufficiently neon-hued for you, consider that the game's objective is committing felonies and getting away with it. Also, let's be honest: South Florida has historically been and continues to be a hotbed of criminal activity. The reputation is a deserved one, no matter what local politicians — often criminals themselves — might have you believe. It's the reason the state as a whole is a fountain of viral stories that elicit the use of a particular Bugs Bunny meme.

In other words, if you can't take the joke, GTA VI won't be for you.

However, if you are choosing to lean in to the absurdity, the game's trailer is a treasure trove of grabbed-from-the-headline callouts and real-life locations. Below are the clip's most eye-catching South Florida Easter eggs.
click to enlarge The shoreline of Vice City in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
A familiar sight for anyone who's been to South Beach
Rockstar Games photo

E11even Banner Ads

If you've spent any time on the sands of South Beach, you're familiar with the procession of airplanes towing ads along the shore. Downtown nightclub E11even is perhaps the biggest offender, so it's no surprise that a fictional alpha-numerical club — Nine1Nine plies its trade over Vice City's beach. "Nine1Nine: Why Sixty Nine When You Can Nine 1 Nine," the banner reads.
click to enlarge Skyline in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
That building on the right looks similar to the 500 Brickell buidling
Rockstar Games photo

500 Brickell

The trailer has plenty of real-world architectural references, including the 500 Brickell condominium building — the one that sports a circular cutout between its twin towers.
click to enlarge A speed boat in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Even the Port of Miami makes an appearance.
Rockstar Games photo

Port of Miami

Though Government Cut is an environmental disaster, there's no arguing that departing the Port of Miami with the downtown skyline receding in the background is breathtaking. The GTA trailer also has an in-universe port with the city as a backdrop. You probably won't take a cruise out of it, but taking a speedboat for your next mission won't fail to impress.
click to enlarge Cars and paint murals in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Wynwood served as an inspiration for Vice City's arts district.
Rockstar Games photo

Wynwood

It's unclear what Vice City's art district will be called, but the graphics clearly reference Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. In fact, the black lettering on the pastel-colored building façade way in the background is reminiscent of the real-life home of Zak the Baker. Also, during this sequence, there is a mural that looks similar to the work of local artist Ahol Sniffs Glue.
click to enlarge A causeway at dusk in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
The influence of the Venetian Causeway is unmistakable.
Rockstar Games photo

Venetian Causeway

The game's developers also included a nod to the Venetian Causeway and the string of manmade islands it connects. The reference is nailed down by the inclusion of the Venetian Isle condominium that resembles a flight of stairs.
click to enlarge A bridge going over the water in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
The picturesque Rickenbaker Causeway gets the video game treatment.
Rockstar Games photo

Rickenbacker Causeway

If you play 2002's Vice City, that open world felt enormous for a game of that era. That Rockstar includes takes on the Rickenbacker Causeway, Virginia Key, and Key Biscayne makes us wonder how large in scope that game's world will be.
click to enlarge Fancy sports cars and neon-lit buildings in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Ocean Drive, is that you?
Rockstar Games photo

Ocean Drive

It's an obligatory, if unoriginal, ode to Miami Beach's most notorious strip. From the sports cars to the art deco buildings and red-cement sidewalks, Rockstar pretty much got this spot-on.
click to enlarge A woman in a convertible car in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Downtown Vice City comes into view.
Rockstar Games photo

MacArthur Causeway

Here's where things get really interesting. First, this is similar to going westbound on the MacArthur Causeway, with the rightmost skyscraper featuring a cutout identical to the real-life Marquis building. There are also highway signs alerting drivers to "Kelly County - VCI Airport 404 West," "Catalan Blvd 3," and "Stockyard/Downtown." Kelly County is the in-game name for Miami-Dade County, which is located in the fictional state of Leonida. It's also an obvious riff on Miami International Airport. "Stockyard/Downtown" probably points to the port and downtown, duh. However, Catalan Boulevard is a take on Biscayne Boulevard. If you are unaware, Biscayne comes from Spain's Bay of Biscay, located off the coast of the Basque region. Catalan Boulevard references Spain's Catalan region. It's these small details that show Rockstar has done its research.
click to enlarge Man running away from police in Grand Theft Auto VI
Will Grand Theft Auto VI expand into Broward County?
Rockstar Games photo

Broward County Sheriff's Car

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, there's a police car that looks very similar to the patrol vehicle used by Broward County Sheriff's deputies. In lieu of the BSO wording, the vehicles are marked Leonard County, leaving room that Broward may have also played a role in the inspiration for GTA VI.
click to enlarge Clubgoers and DJ in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Will you be able to party until sunrise at Vice City's Club Space?
Rockstar Games photo

Club Space

While it's not a one-to-one copy, Vice City has an in-universe dance club modeled after Club Space in downtown Miami. The DJ booth and ornamental hanging planters resemble the NE 11th Street nightclub.
click to enlarge Woman on balcony in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
The skyline in Grand Theft Auto VI is an amalgamation of Miami Beach's skyline.
Rockstar Games photo

Miami Beach Skyline

This is the best indication that while Vice City is modeled after Miami and Miami Beach, it's not a carbon copy. The reddish sidewalks are similar to those found across Miami Beach, and the skyline in the background includes a lot of buildings, though not in real-life locations, such as the Blue and Green Diamond buildings and possibly the Murano Grande.
click to enlarge Woman twerking on a car in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Yes, a woman twerking on a moving car happened in real like.
Rockstar Games photo

Twerking on a Moving Car

This actually happened — in fact, New Times reported on it in 2017. In real life, the woman was twerking on a car as it drove eastbound along the MacArthur Causeway.
click to enlarge Man pulling out alligator from a pool in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Gators really love pools.
Rockstar Games photo

Gator in the Pool

If you went to school in South Florida, you probably remember being told to assume any body of water in Florida could have an alligator in it. Gators in Florida pools is a somewhat common occurrence, to the point where New Times once reported a claim of a gator sunbathing atop a gator-shaped float in a pool at their Airbnb.
click to enlarge Tattooed criminal on TV in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI
Florida Man strikes again.
Rockstar Games photo

Tattooed Criminal

This is another one of Rockstar's chef's-kiss references. The NPC with the "Impentinent" [sic] tattoo on his forehead is an ode to Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, the man Miami media called the "Joker" because of his tattoos. Sullivan was arrested in 2017 for pointing a gun at cars as they passed by. (Verisimilitude bonus: Vice City has a Spanish-language TV broadcaster.)
click to enlarge Video game character water his lawn in a pink thong
Yup, this really happened in Florida.
Rockstar Games photo

Naked Gardner

Another one of those only-in-Florida headlines. In 2018, a Stuart man upset his neighbors for refusing to wear clothing while doing yard work outside his home.
click to enlarge Grand Theft Auto video game characters bursting into a liquor store
Does that mustachioed man on the glass door look familiar?
Rockstar Games photo

Big Daddy's Liquors

Appropriately, Flanigan's liquor store offshoot Big Daddy's Liquors gets a shoutout in the form of Uncle Jack's Liquors, complete with a mustachioed silhouette. This is perhaps the ultimate sign that the game's developers took their time to understand South Florida's cultural landscape in crafting Vice City's open world. If only Joe Flanigan could see himself now.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times and leads its music and cultural coverage. He joined the publication in 2008 as web editor and has been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He's written for other publications like Billboard, Vice, and Spin.
