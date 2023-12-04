Watch the Trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, a Return to Vice City (AKA Miami)

The internet was abuzz last week when, at long last, Rockstar Games announced that the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI would drop at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5.
Leaks had already dropped that the franchise was set to return to Vice City, the game's fictional take on Miami and Miami Beach, which first appeared on 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. That game, the series' third iteration, famously caused controversy in the Haitian-American community, which called out its use of the line, "Kill all the Haitians." Rockstar removed the language in later versions.
For whatever reason, Rockstar opted to drop the trailer for GTA VI this evening, catching everyone by surprise.
The trailer shows next-generation graphics that should look amazing regardless of whether you play it on your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC. (The game won't probably be released on Nintendo Switch owing to hardware limitations, but a new console by Nintendo may appear before the game is released.)
The trailer shows locations clearly inspired by downtown Miami, South Beach, Wynwood, and the Florida Everglades and tons of South Florida staples: bikinis, gators, and Florida Man™.
Also teased: For the first time in GTA history, a woman might take the lead.
No firm release date has been provided beyond a tease of 2025, but with a franchise that has sold more than 400 million copies, there's no doubt that it will be the best-selling game upon release.
Check out the full GTA VI trailer below.