The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 11You finally have a good reason to look forward to Mondays. At the start of every week, Fi'lia, the Italian restaurant inside the SLS Brickell, hosts Martini Mondays. Drink up a variety of classic and specialty martinis, all for ten bucks per drink. The best part is that the deal is available all day, so don't forget to order an extra drink during lunch or throughout the dinner service. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, at the Fi'lia, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Suite 100, Miami; 305-239-1330; filiamiami.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, September 12Starting on Tuesday, Rewind/Fast-Forward Film and Video Festival hosts "Community Lens," a three-day series screening documentary films produced at WLRN. The lineup includes Call to Serve: Florida Jews and the U.S. Military, a Jewish and universal perspective on what it is like to make the ultimate sacrifice; Ralph Munroe's Barnacle: Centerpiece of a Legacy, the story of American yacht builder and early resident of Coconut Grove Ralph Munroe; and Stiltsville: Generations on the Flats, focusing on the community that sprung up in the most unlikely of places — the middle of Biscayne Bay. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, at the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, 300 NE Second Ave., Room 8406; 305-237-7731; wolfsonarchives.org. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Investigative journalist Justine Barron, whose work often covers crime and corruption, stops at Books & Books on Tuesday to discuss her book, They Killed Freddie Gray: The Anatomy of a Police Brutality Cover-Up. The book explores the gripping reality of a case that has become a pivotal point in the fight for racial justice and the value of Black lives, as revealed through fresh evidence and thorough investigation. Barron will participate in a panel with photojournalist and New Times contributor Carlos Miller and former New Times editor-in-chief Chuck Strouse, with former New Times reporter Francisco Alvarado as the moderator. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Whether it's his stint as a member of the Police or as a solo artist, Sting has been a fixture in the music industry for decades. He performs at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his My Songs Tour. The show takes a look back at the 71-year-old's illustrious career, so expect to hear songs like "Fields of Gold," "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," and "Message in a Bottle." Opening the show is Sting's son, Joe Sumner, a singer-songwriter in his own right. 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $105 to $350 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, September 13Om your way out of the midweek funk with Modern ŌM's Miami Weekly Meditation. Led by Yule Nuñez and other senior meditation leaders, the session teaches you how to release your troubles through mindfulness with the use of meditative melodies. In addition, the meditation serves as a safe space for you to connect with others in the community and grow new, ever-lasting relationships. 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Modern ŌM Bungalow; 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-539-9555; modernom.co. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, September 14Drink up! On Thursday, the Coconut Grove Tequila Festival celebrates the blue agave-based spirit at Regatta Grove. The event will feature over 100 tequilas and seven specialty tequila bars, including classic tequila, shot, seltzer, paloma, mezcal, infusion, and frozen bars. (Admission is free, but you have to pay for drinks.) In addition to imbibing, you can also chow down on tequila-inspired bites by chefs Jeremy Ford, Kenny Gilbert, José Mendin, Jeff, McInnis, and Janine Booth and groove to live music. The event serves as the host for the first annual Regatta Grove Mixology Competition. 4 p.m. Thursday, at Regatta Grove, 3415 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-707-4667; regattagrove.com. Admission is free; VIP tables cost $450 to $600 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Best known for his recurring role as Chester on Hulu's acclaimed series The Bear, Carmen Christopher is now hitting 13 cities for a comedy tour, including Miami on Thursday, as part of his Waverunner comedy tour. He has also appeared on I Think You Should Leave, Search Party, and High Maintenance. Christopher's comedy style skews toward the low-key and awkward. His 2021 comedy special on Peacock, Carmen Christopher: Street Special, where he performs on the streets of New York, gives you a clue of what's in store. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, September 15From September 15 to September 29, celebrate Latin American cuisines across Miami-Dade during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The promotion was started in 2019 by Karinn Chavarria and Warren Luckett, who wanted to highlight Hispanic businesses; it also takes place in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. While Cuban and Peruvian fare is perennially popular, this is your opportunity to try something different like Nicaraguan, Dominican, and Venezuelan, with participating restaurants offering everything from prix-fixe meals to sweet deals. Cane A Sucre, Pisco y Nazca, the Side Chick Mia, Bulla Gastrobar, Whiskylucan, and Pasion Miami are some participating spots, but check out the website for the complete list. Friday through September 29, at participating locations; latinrestaurantsweeks.com. Sophia Medina
Ready to get the spooky season started? On Friday, step into the world of the Havana Haunted Mansion, a new Halloween experience inspired by 1920s Cuba. If you dare to enter, be prepared for an immersive night filled with ghosts, witches, and an appearance by the Cuban mafia. In addition to the haunts, you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, savory dishes, and Cuban cigars as the theatrical show dives into the ghostly history of the manor with puzzles and challenges that help unlock hidden and buried secrets. 6, 8, and 9:30 p.m. Friday; 4, 6, 8, and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 4, 6, and 8 p.m. Sunday through October 31; at Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs; hauntedmansionmiami.com. Tickets cost $59 to $189. Sophia Medina
Brazil's Independence Day fell on September 7, and while Sanctuary of the Arts is a little late to the party, it will still be a good one. Saudade do Meu Brasil (Longing for My Brazil) promises to take you on a journey through the evolution of the South American nation's rhythms, dance, and culture. Special guest Karla Moreno, a sambista from Brazil, will lead a group of performers who will showcase the style and flair Brazil is best known for worldwide. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Sanctuary of the Arts, 410 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables; 786-362-5132; sanctuaryofthearts.org. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Brothers Tom and Ed Russell were making music individually long before they came together as Overmono in 2015. Tom dabbled in hard techno and Ed ventured into drum 'n' bass. They released their first EP, Aria, as Overmono in 2016, on XL Recordings. They've continued to release several EPs over the years, but it wasn't until 2023 that the pair finally gave listeners a full-length album. Good Lies blends UK garage, techno, trap, and, yes, even pop to great effect, with the Guardian's Alexis Petridis proclaiming that "UK rave history is distilled to perfection" across its 13 tracks. Catch the siblings at the Ground when they perform live on Friday. 11 p.m. Friday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $37.47 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, September 16Calling all plant moms and dads! An aroid might be the perfect addition to your growing plant family. The 46th annual International Aroid Society Show & Sale returns to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden on Saturday, bringing growers, breeders, and researchers together to showcase aroids and share their knowledge of the plants. Participating vendors include Plant Story, Urban Jungle, Next World Exotics, and Understory Oasis. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95; free for children five and under. Sophia Medina
It's a scary time for Florida's LGBTQ community as a whole, but trans people in the state are especially vulnerable. On Saturday, Sweat Records invites the community to come together to support the local nonprofit TransSocial at its Trans Healthcare Benefit Show. Writer, musician, artist, curator, and Bikini Kill guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle will perform along with the lo-fi act Burundanga. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Donations can be made via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
There's nothing better in the world than an ice-cold beer after a long run. The Tank Brewing certainly knows it. That's why it hosts the South Florida Craft Beer Run, which returns on Saturday, benefiting the 305 Pink Pack. At the end of the 5K race, you'll be rewarded with a wide selection of craft beers by the Tank, Unbranded Brewing, Gulf Stream Brewing, Tripping Animals, Beat Culture, and more. 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Tank Brewing, 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; southfloridacraftbeerun.com. Registration costs $40 to $45. Sophia Medina
If you attended Afro Nation in May, you probably caught Uncle Waffles delivering a memorable set to an eager crowd. The Swazi-born DJ and producer is a champion of the amapiano sound that has been taking over the dance-music scene. You'll have another chance to dance to her impeccable skills behind the decks when she performs at Oasis Wynwood on Saturday. Also on the bill are DJ Moma, Jason Panton, Jumbee, and Aya, which means you'll get a full serving of Afrobeats all night. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswyoasnwood.com. Tickets cost $59.50 via oasismiami.tixr.com. Jose D. Duran
On Saturday, artistic director Stéphane Denève starts New World Symphony's 36th season with a global musical journey. Inspired by the beauty of Miami Beach, NWS' Season Opener features the music of late 19th-century French composer Claude Debussy. Denève will lead the symphony in performing Debussy's La mer, accompanied by mesmerizing visuals handpicked by the conductor. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Sold out. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
