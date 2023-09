The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 11

Tuesday, September 12

click to enlarge Comedian Carmen Christopher brings his comedy chops to Gramps on Thursday, September 14. Photo by Photojuice

Wednesday, September 13

Thursday, September 14

click to enlarge Havana Haunted Mansion welcomes guest at Curtiss Mansion on Friday, September 15 Havana Haunted Mansion photo

Friday, September 15

click to enlarge International Aroid Society Show & Sale returns to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden on Saturday, September 16. International Aroid Society photo

Saturday, September 16

click to enlarge Matt and Kim take the stage at the Culture Room on Saturday, September 16. Fader Label photo

Sunday, September 17

You finally have a good reason to look forward to Mondays. At the start of every week, Fi'lia, the Italian restaurant inside the SLS Brickell, hosts. Drink up a variety of classic and specialty martinis, all for ten bucks per drink. The best part is that the deal is available all day, so don't forget to order an extra drink during lunch or throughout the dinner service.Starting on Tuesday, Rewind/Fast-Forward Film and Video Festival hostsa three-day series screening documentary films produced at WLRN. The lineup includes, a Jewish and universal perspective on what it is like to make the ultimate sacrifice;, the story of American yacht builder and early resident of Coconut Grove Ralph Munroe; and, focusing on the community that sprung up in the most unlikely of places — the middle of Biscayne Bay.Investigative journalist, whose work often covers crime and corruption, stops at Books & Books on Tuesday to discuss her book,. The book explores the gripping reality of a case that has become a pivotal point in the fight for racial justice and the value of Black lives, as revealed through fresh evidence and thorough investigation. Barron will participate in a panel with photojournalist andcontributor Carlos Miller and formereditor-in-chief Chuck Strouse, with formerreporter Francisco Alvarado as the moderator.Whether it's his stint as a member of the Police or as a solo artist,has been a fixture in the music industry for decades. He performs at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his My Songs Tour. The show takes a look back at the 71-year-old's illustrious career, so expect to hear songs like "Fields of Gold," "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," and "Message in a Bottle." Opening the show is Sting's son, Joe Sumner, a singer-songwriter in his own right.Om your way out of the midweek funk with Modern ŌM's. Led by Yule Nuñez and other senior meditation leaders, the session teaches you how to release your troubles through mindfulness with the use of meditative melodies. In addition, the meditation serves as a safe space for you to connect with others in the community and grow new, ever-lasting relationships.Drink up! On Thursday, thecelebrates the blue agave-based spirit at Regatta Grove. The event will feature over 100 tequilas and seven specialty tequila bars, including classic tequila, shot, seltzer, paloma, mezcal, infusion, and frozen bars. (Admission is free, but you have to pay for drinks.) In addition to imbibing, you can also chow down on tequila-inspired bites by chefs Jeremy Ford, Kenny Gilbert, José Mendin, Jeff, McInnis, and Janine Booth and groove to live music. The event serves as the host for the first annual Regatta Grove Mixology Competition.Best known for his recurring role as Chester on Hulu's acclaimed seriesis now hitting 13 cities for a comedy tour, including Miami on Thursday, as part of his Waverunner comedy tour. He has also appeared on, and. Christopher's comedy style skews toward the low-key and awkward. His 2021 comedy special on Peacock,, where he performs on the streets of New York, gives you a clue of what's in store.From September 15 to September 29, celebrate Latin American cuisines across Miami-Dade during. The promotion was started in 2019 by Karinn Chavarria and Warren Luckett, who wanted to highlight Hispanic businesses; it also takes place in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. While Cuban and Peruvian fare is perennially popular, this is your opportunity to try something different like Nicaraguan, Dominican, and Venezuelan, with participating restaurants offering everything from prix-fixe meals to sweet deals. Cane A Sucre, Pisco y Nazca, the Side Chick Mia, Bulla Gastrobar, Whiskylucan, and Pasion Miami are some participating spots, but check out the website for the complete list.Ready to get the spooky season started? On Friday, step into the world of the, a new Halloween experience inspired by 1920s Cuba. If you dare to enter, be prepared for an immersive night filled with ghosts, witches, and an appearance by the Cuban mafia. In addition to the haunts, you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, savory dishes, and Cuban cigars as the theatrical show dives into the ghostly history of the manor with puzzles and challenges that help unlock hidden and buried secrets.Brazil's Independence Day fell on September 7, and while Sanctuary of the Arts is a little late to the party, it will still be a good one.(Longing for My Brazil) promises to take you on a journey through the evolution of the South American nation's rhythms, dance, and culture. Special guest Karla Moreno, a sambista from Brazil, will lead a group of performers who will showcase the style and flair Brazil is best known for worldwide.Brothers Tom and Ed Russell were making music individually long before they came together asin 2015. Tom dabbled in hard techno and Ed ventured into drum 'n' bass. They released their first EP,, as Overmono in 2016, on XL Recordings. They've continued to release several EPs over the years, but it wasn't until 2023 that the pair finally gave listeners a full-length album.blends UK garage, techno, trap, and, yes, even pop to great effect, with thes Alexis Petridis proclaiming that "UK rave history is distilled to perfection" across its 13 tracks. Catch the siblings at the Ground when they perform live on Friday.Calling all plant moms and dads! An aroid might be the perfect addition to your growing plant family. The 46th annualreturns to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden on Saturday, bringing growers, breeders, and researchers together to showcase aroids and share their knowledge of the plants. Participating vendors include Plant Story, Urban Jungle, Next World Exotics, and Understory Oasis.It's a scary time for Florida's LGBTQ community as a whole, but trans people in the state are especially vulnerable. On Saturday, Sweat Records invites the community to come together to support the local nonprofit TransSocial at its. Writer, musician, artist, curator, and Bikini Kill guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle will perform along with the lo-fi act Burundanga.There's nothing better in the world than an ice-cold beer after a long run. The Tank Brewing certainly knows it. That's why it hosts the, which returns on Saturday, benefiting the 305 Pink Pack. At the end of the 5K race, you'll be rewarded with a wide selection of craft beers by the Tank, Unbranded Brewing, Gulf Stream Brewing, Tripping Animals, Beat Culture, and more.If you attended Afro Nation in May, you probably caughtdelivering a memorable set to an eager crowd. The Swazi-born DJ and producer is a champion of the amapiano sound that has been taking over the dance-music scene. You'll have another chance to dance to her impeccable skills behind the decks when she performs at Oasis Wynwood on Saturday. Also on the bill are DJ Moma, Jason Panton, Jumbee, and Aya, which means you'll get a full serving of Afrobeats all night.On Saturday, artistic director Stéphane Denève starts New World Symphony's 36th season with a global musical journey. Inspired by the beauty of Miami Beach,features the music of late 19th-century French composer Claude Debussy. Denève will lead the symphony in performing Debussy's, accompanied by mesmerizing visuals handpicked by the conductor.If you are a millennial of a certain age, you definitely know whoare. The indie-pop duo's songs like "Daylight" and "Lessons Learned" were probably the soundtrack to your 20s. Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have continued to churn out music over the years, with their last full-length,, released in 2018 and the EPin 2021. The duo is back on the road, stopping at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday with North Carolina quartet Babe Haven as the opener.The 2008 jukebox movie musicalhad no right to be as good as it was. But it's hard to go wrong when you have Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan as your cast and a smash West End musical as your source material. With songs by Swedish pop auteurs ABBA,will have you tapping your toes and singing along. Luckily, when at O Cinema's screening at the Miami Theater Center on Sunday, you're welcome to do just that.