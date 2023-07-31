The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 31Rapper Post Malone stops at iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday as part of his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour. Indie rock band Beach Fossils opens the show. Posty is set to drop his fifth album, Austin, a few days before the show, which includes the previously released singles "Chemical," "Mourning," and "Overdrive." The album quickly follows Twelve Carat Toothache, which was released last year, and features hits like the Doja Cat collaboration "I Like You (A Happier Song)" and "One Right Now," featuring the Weeknd. 8 p.m. Monday, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 301-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $45 to $249.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, August 1The Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is turning 78, meaning a big celebration is in order for the Miami landmark. In honor of its birthday, the park hosts a cake and ice cream party at its main pavilion and invites the community to come together in honor of the milestone. Virginia Key Beach Park was once the only colored beach in Florida during times of segregation. The event celebrates the park's rich spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and perseverance. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4030 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginakeybeachpark.net. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, August 2On Wednesday, New Orleans band Big Chief Donald Harrison takes the stage at the Faena Theater as part of the venue's Jazz Series. The band is led by musician and composer Donald Harrison, who comes from a long line of Mardi Gras Indians and is known for his impressive saxophone skills. He's recorded and performed with jazz artists such as Roy Haynes, Art Blakey, Lena Horne, Miles Davis, Billy Cobham, and Dr. Lonnie Smith. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5742; faenatheater.com. Tickets cost $55 to $225. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, August 3August may be the hottest month of the year, but it also marks the start of Miami Spice. Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the two-month promotion invites you to sample the top restaurants across Miami-Dade. Participating spots offer a three-course, prix-fixe menu at a set price, $30 to $35 for lunch and brunch and $45 to $60 for dinner, with optional upgrades available depending on the locale. Some noteworthy establishments include Estiatorio Milos, Cote, Michael's Genuine, and Le Jardinier. Almost 300 restaurants are participating this year, so there's a deal for whatever you crave. Through September 30; ilovemiamispice.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Thursday, Miami Improv welcomes comedian and actor Brad Williams to the stage. The 39-year-old began his comedy career as a teenager and has gone on to sell out venues across the country as his profile has grown. In 2015, his first comedy special, Fun Sized, aired on Showtime. He followed it with his second special, Daddy Issues, the next year, earning him accolades from the New York Times, with television critic Neil Genzlinger writing, "Own your differences, the empowerment mantra says. No one is doing that more hilariously than Brad Williams." 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Sophia Medina
Friday, August 4If you're tatted up, want to be, or are just curious about the art form, the Tattoo Showcase at the Museum of Graffiti might be just the ticket. Part of Modelo's Summer Culture Series, the event features a lineup of local artists who will hand draw semi-permanent tattoos on you to celebrate graffiti art and tattoo culture. The showcase ultimately highlights the ties between tattoo artists and the graffiti scene. Did we mention there'll also be complimentary drinks? 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Museum of Graffiti, 276 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
After screening at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival, Opa-locka native D. Smith's documentary Kokomo City screens at O Cinema South Beach starting on Friday. The film, shot entirely in black and white, focuses on the lives of four Black transgender sex workers — Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver — in Atlanta and New York City. The women share their unfiltered stories and break down the walls of their profession, highlighting topics such as Black culture, today's society, and sex. Ultimately, D. Smith's film is authentic, uncovering raw truths with all its dirty details. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday through August 10, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; ocinema.org. Tickets cost $9.50 to $11. Sophia Medina
With a tag of "you just have to be there," IYKYK (if you know, you know) takes over the Joint of Miami on Friday for a night of Afrobeats, soca, and dancehall. Enjoy beats from DJs Icue, Milli Marv, Spudikix, and Diversity. Avoid the cover change by RSVPing and arriving before 11:30 p.m.; otherwise, you'll have to fork over $10. But if you want to avoid a case of FOMO, you won't want to miss it regardless of the cost. 9 p.m. Friday, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Add some magic to your Saturday night with DJ/producer Wassu as he takes over the decks at Paraiso Estereo. Joining him are Velero, Damian, and Cami Di Marzo. Wassu's sound can only be defined as a synchronicity of deep grooves and soaring melodies that make up for an emotive experience. Based in New York, the rising DJ has gained support from the likes of Lee Burridge, Nick Warren, Tony McGuinness, Tim Green, and James Grant. 10 p.m. Friday, at Paraiso Estereo, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-809-1306; instagram.com/paraisoestereo. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
Saturday, August 5Indie-rock band Mustard Service brings a lineup of local acts for Zest Fest, celebrating its new album, Variety Pack. Taking place at Miami Beach Bandshell, the event features performances by Donzii, Seafoam Walls, and Better Than This. Formed in 2015, Mustard Service describes its sound as "zest pop," drawing from various influences from jazz, rock, surf, funk, and bossa nova. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25.75 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Get ready for a drag show that you will never forget. Local queen and former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is celebrating her birthday, and she's invited some of her best friends to perform, including some from Drag Race, to perform at R House. The Saturday Slay will bring the glamour with Kornbread Jete, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sugar & Spice, as well as Miami queens Morphine Love and Mhiya Iman Lepaige. This one-time bash will be filled with fierce queens and stylish fashionistas, bringing on the good times and laughs. 6:45 p.m. Saturday, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Tickets cost $30 to $175 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is out, and everyone has fallen back in love with the iconic doll. From pink everything to the Barbiecore aesthetic, Barbie is perhaps enjoying her biggest peak in popularity since her heyday in the 1980s and '90s. If you've fallen victim to the craze, you're in luck. Le Petite Fete is hosting Let's Go Party, a Barbie-Inspired Dance Party on Saturday where you can dance to music from the movie's soundtrack, which features tracks from Dua Lipa, PinkPanthress, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice along with other pop hits. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Kingston-based Campion Dance Society presents Roots, a Jamaican dance production, at the Parker. The performance features a mix of modern contemporary and Afro-Caribbean folk fused with jazz, reggae, and dancehall. Ultimately, the production showcases the struggles facing Jamaica's island nation and its people's optimism. 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Parker, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $34.58 to $54.21 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran