The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, August 1

Wednesday, August 2

click to enlarge Miami Spice is back with dining deals across the city through September 30. Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau photo

Thursday, August 3

click to enlarge Kokomo City, directed by Opa-locka native D. Smith, screens at O Cinema starting Saturday, August 4. Magnolia Pictures photo

Friday, August 4

click to enlarge Let's Go Party, a Barbie-Inspired Dance Party, takes over Gramps on Saturday, August 5. Le Petite Fete photo

Saturday, August 5

Sunday, August 6

Rapperstops at iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday as part of his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour. Indie rock band Beach Fossils opens the show. Posty is set to drop his fifth album,, a few days before the show, which includes the previously released singles "Chemical," "Mourning," and "Overdrive." The album quickly follows, which was released last year, and features hits like the Doja Cat collaboration "I Like You (A Happier Song)" and "One Right Now," featuring the Weeknd.Theis turning 78, meaning a big celebration is in order for the Miami landmark. In honor of its birthday, the park hosts a cake and ice cream party at its main pavilion and invites the community to come together in honor of the milestone. Virginia Key Beach Park was once the only colored beach in Florida during times of segregation. The event celebrates the park's rich spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and perseverance.On Wednesday, New Orleans bandtakes the stage at the Faena Theater as part of the venue's Jazz Series. The band is led by musician and composer Donald Harrison, who comes from a long line of Mardi Gras Indians and is known for his impressive saxophone skills. He's recorded and performed with jazz artists such as Roy Haynes, Art Blakey, Lena Horne, Miles Davis, Billy Cobham, and Dr. Lonnie Smith.August may be the hottest month of the year, but it also marks the start of. Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the two-month promotion invites you to sample the top restaurants across Miami-Dade. Participating spots offer a three-course, prix-fixe menu at a set price, $30 to $35 for lunch and brunch and $45 to $60 for dinner, with optional upgrades available depending on the locale. Some noteworthy establishments include Estiatorio Milos, Cote, Michael's Genuine, and Le Jardinier. Almost 300 restaurants are participating this year, so there's a deal for whatever you crave.On Thursday, Miami Improv welcomes comedian and actorto the stage. The 39-year-old began his comedy career as a teenager and has gone on to sell out venues across the country as his profile has grown. In 2015, his first comedy special,, aired on Showtime. He followed it with his second special,, the next year, earning him accolades from the, with television critic Neil Genzlinger writing, "Own your differences, the empowerment mantra says. No one is doing that more hilariously than Brad Williams."If you're tatted up, want to be, or are just curious about the art form, theat the Museum of Graffiti might be just the ticket. Part of Modelo's Summer Culture Series, the event features a lineup of local artists who will hand draw semi-permanent tattoos on you to celebrate graffiti art and tattoo culture. The showcase ultimately highlights the ties between tattoo artists and the graffiti scene. Did we mention there'll also be complimentary drinks?After screening at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival, Opa-locka native D. Smith's documentaryscreens at O Cinema South Beach starting on Friday. The film, shot entirely in black and white, focuses on the lives of four Black transgender sex workers — Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver — in Atlanta and New York City. The women share their unfiltered stories and break down the walls of their profession, highlighting topics such as Black culture, today's society, and sex. Ultimately, D. Smith's film is authentic, uncovering raw truths with all its dirty details.With a tag of "you just have to be there,"(if you know, you know) takes over the Joint of Miami on Friday for a night of Afrobeats, soca, and dancehall. Enjoy beats from DJs Icue, Milli Marv, Spudikix, and Diversity. Avoid the cover change by RSVPing and arriving before 11:30 p.m.; otherwise, you'll have to fork over $10. But if you want to avoid a case of FOMO, you won't want to miss it regardless of the cost.Add some magic to your Saturday night with DJ/produceras he takes over the decks at Paraiso Estereo. Joining him are Velero, Damian, and Cami Di Marzo. Wassu's sound can only be defined as a synchronicity of deep grooves and soaring melodies that make up for an emotive experience. Based in New York, the rising DJ has gained support from the likes of Lee Burridge, Nick Warren, Tony McGuinness, Tim Green, and James Grant.Indie-rock band Mustard Service brings a lineup of local acts for Zest Fest, celebrating its new album,. Taking place at Miami Beach Bandshell, the event features performances by Donzii, Seafoam Walls, and Better Than This. Formed in 2015, Mustard Service describes its sound as "zest pop," drawing from various influences from jazz, rock, surf, funk, and bossa nova.Get ready for a drag show that you will never forget. Local queen and formercontestant Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is celebrating her birthday, and she's invited some of her best friends to perform, including some from, to perform at R House.will bring the glamour with Kornbread Jete, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sugar & Spice, as well as Miami queens Morphine Love and Mhiya Iman Lepaige. This one-time bash will be filled with fierce queens and stylish fashionistas, bringing on the good times and laughs.Greta Gerwig'smovie is out, and everyone has fallen back in love with the iconic doll. From pink everything to the Barbiecore aesthetic, Barbie is perhaps enjoying her biggest peak in popularity since her heyday in the 1980s and '90s. If you've fallen victim to the craze, you're in luck. Le Petite Fete is hostingon Saturday where you can dance to music from the movie's soundtrack, which features tracks from Dua Lipa, PinkPanthress, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice along with other pop hits.Kingston-based Campion Dance Society presents, a Jamaican dance production, at the Parker. The performance features a mix of modern contemporary and Afro-Caribbean folk fused with jazz, reggae, and dancehall. Ultimately, the production showcases the struggles facing Jamaica's island nation and its people's optimism.It's been ten years of the health-conscious party, and to celebrate, it's bringing its Together Tour to Miami Beach. Sunday's event promises all the wonder of a Daybreaker event: yoga followed by a dance party. Find balance with the yogis of Tierra Santa Healing House, Agustina Caminos, Lina Pinilla, Marta Marin; breathwork with Stephi Wald; sound healing with Jared Bistrong; and music by DJ Alan Epps and the South Beach Healing Orchestra.