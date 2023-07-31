Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Miami Spice, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, a Barbie-inspired dance party, and more can't-miss events in Miami this week.
July 31, 2023
Post Malone brings his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour to iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday, July 31.
Post Malone brings his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour to iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday, July 31. Photo by Adam DeGross
Share this:

Monday, July 31

Rapper Post Malone stops at iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday as part of his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour. Indie rock band Beach Fossils opens the show. Posty is set to drop his fifth album, Austin, a few days before the show, which includes the previously released singles "Chemical," "Mourning," and "Overdrive." The album quickly follows Twelve Carat Toothache, which was released last year, and features hits like the Doja Cat collaboration "I Like You (A Happier Song)" and "One Right Now," featuring the Weeknd. 8 p.m. Monday, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 301-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $45 to $249.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina

Tuesday, August 1

The Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is turning 78, meaning a big celebration is in order for the Miami landmark. In honor of its birthday, the park hosts a cake and ice cream party at its main pavilion and invites the community to come together in honor of the milestone. Virginia Key Beach Park was once the only colored beach in Florida during times of segregation. The event celebrates the park's rich spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and perseverance. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4030 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginakeybeachpark.net. Admission is free. Sophia Medina

Wednesday, August 2

On Wednesday, New Orleans band Big Chief Donald Harrison takes the stage at the Faena Theater as part of the venue's Jazz Series. The band is led by musician and composer Donald Harrison, who comes from a long line of Mardi Gras Indians and is known for his impressive saxophone skills. He's recorded and performed with jazz artists such as Roy Haynes, Art Blakey, Lena Horne, Miles Davis, Billy Cobham, and Dr. Lonnie Smith. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5742; faenatheater.com. Tickets cost $55 to $225. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge
Miami Spice is back with dining deals across the city through September 30.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau photo

Thursday, August 3

August may be the hottest month of the year, but it also marks the start of Miami Spice. Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the two-month promotion invites you to sample the top restaurants across Miami-Dade. Participating spots offer a three-course, prix-fixe menu at a set price, $30 to $35 for lunch and brunch and $45 to $60 for dinner, with optional upgrades available depending on the locale. Some noteworthy establishments include Estiatorio Milos, Cote, Michael's Genuine, and Le Jardinier. Almost 300 restaurants are participating this year, so there's a deal for whatever you crave. Through September 30; ilovemiamispice.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Thursday, Miami Improv welcomes comedian and actor Brad Williams to the stage. The 39-year-old began his comedy career as a teenager and has gone on to sell out venues across the country as his profile has grown. In 2015, his first comedy special, Fun Sized, aired on Showtime. He followed it with his second special, Daddy Issues, the next year, earning him accolades from the New York Times, with television critic Neil Genzlinger writing, "Own your differences, the empowerment mantra says. No one is doing that more hilariously than Brad Williams." 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Kokomo City, directed by Opa-locka native D. Smith, screens at O Cinema starting Saturday, August 4.
Magnolia Pictures photo

Friday, August 4

If you're tatted up, want to be, or are just curious about the art form, the Tattoo Showcase at the Museum of Graffiti might be just the ticket. Part of Modelo's Summer Culture Series, the event features a lineup of local artists who will hand draw semi-permanent tattoos on you to celebrate graffiti art and tattoo culture. The showcase ultimately highlights the ties between tattoo artists and the graffiti scene. Did we mention there'll also be complimentary drinks? 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Museum of Graffiti, 276 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

After screening at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival, Opa-locka native D. Smith's documentary Kokomo City screens at O Cinema South Beach starting on Friday. The film, shot entirely in black and white, focuses on the lives of four Black transgender sex workers — Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver — in Atlanta and New York City. The women share their unfiltered stories and break down the walls of their profession, highlighting topics such as Black culture, today's society, and sex. Ultimately, D. Smith's film is authentic, uncovering raw truths with all its dirty details. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday through August 10, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; ocinema.org. Tickets cost $9.50 to $11. Sophia Medina

With a tag of "you just have to be there," IYKYK (if you know, you know) takes over the Joint of Miami on Friday for a night of Afrobeats, soca, and dancehall. Enjoy beats from DJs Icue, Milli Marv, Spudikix, and Diversity. Avoid the cover change by RSVPing and arriving before 11:30 p.m.; otherwise, you'll have to fork over $10. But if you want to avoid a case of FOMO, you won't want to miss it regardless of the cost. 9 p.m. Friday, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Add some magic to your Saturday night with DJ/producer Wassu as he takes over the decks at Paraiso Estereo. Joining him are Velero, Damian, and Cami Di Marzo. Wassu's sound can only be defined as a synchronicity of deep grooves and soaring melodies that make up for an emotive experience. Based in New York, the rising DJ has gained support from the likes of Lee Burridge, Nick Warren, Tony McGuinness, Tim Green, and James Grant. 10 p.m. Friday, at Paraiso Estereo, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-809-1306; instagram.com/paraisoestereo. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Let's Go Party, a Barbie-Inspired Dance Party, takes over Gramps on Saturday, August 5.
Le Petite Fete photo

Saturday, August 5

Indie-rock band Mustard Service brings a lineup of local acts for Zest Fest, celebrating its new album, Variety Pack. Taking place at Miami Beach Bandshell, the event features performances by Donzii, Seafoam Walls, and Better Than This. Formed in 2015, Mustard Service describes its sound as "zest pop," drawing from various influences from jazz, rock, surf, funk, and bossa nova. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25.75 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina

Get ready for a drag show that you will never forget. Local queen and former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is celebrating her birthday, and she's invited some of her best friends to perform, including some from Drag Race, to perform at R House. The Saturday Slay will bring the glamour with Kornbread Jete, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sugar & Spice, as well as Miami queens Morphine Love and Mhiya Iman Lepaige. This one-time bash will be filled with fierce queens and stylish fashionistas, bringing on the good times and laughs. 6:45 p.m. Saturday, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Tickets cost $30 to $175 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is out, and everyone has fallen back in love with the iconic doll. From pink everything to the Barbiecore aesthetic, Barbie is perhaps enjoying her biggest peak in popularity since her heyday in the 1980s and '90s. If you've fallen victim to the craze, you're in luck. Le Petite Fete is hosting Let's Go Party, a Barbie-Inspired Dance Party on Saturday where you can dance to music from the movie's soundtrack, which features tracks from Dua Lipa, PinkPanthress, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice along with other pop hits. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Kingston-based Campion Dance Society presents Roots, a Jamaican dance production, at the Parker. The performance features a mix of modern contemporary and Afro-Caribbean folk fused with jazz, reggae, and dancehall. Ultimately, the production showcases the struggles facing Jamaica's island nation and its people's optimism. 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Parker, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $34.58 to $54.21 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, August 6

It's been ten years of the health-conscious party Daybreaker, and to celebrate, it's bringing its Together Tour to Miami Beach. Sunday's event promises all the wonder of a Daybreaker event: yoga followed by a dance party. Find balance with the yogis of Tierra Santa Healing House, Agustina Caminos, Lina Pinilla, Marta Marin; breathwork with Stephi Wald; sound healing with Jared Bistrong; and music by DJ Alan Epps and the South Beach Healing Orchestra. 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Faena Forum, 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; daybreaker.com. Tickets start at $29 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending

Kokomo City Explores the Beauty and Normalcy of Black Trans Sex Workers

LGBTQ+

Kokomo City Explores the Beauty and Normalcy of Black Trans Sex Workers

By Liz Tracy
Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Others

Nightlife

Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Others

By World Red Eye
The 10 Best Rainy-Day Activities in Miami

Lists

The 10 Best Rainy-Day Activities in Miami

By Liz Tracy
Traditional Rituals and Current Violations Meet in Jee Park’s Dimensions Variable Show

Visual Art

Traditional Rituals and Current Violations Meet in Jee Park’s Dimensions Variable Show

By Artburst Miami
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation