Trader Joe's Coming to South Beach UPDATED

EXPAND Preliminary rendering of Trader Joe's in Miami Beach Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's, the vacation-themed grocery store, is finally making its way to Miami Beach.

According to The Real Deal, the announcement was made today at a Miami Beach Design Review Board meeting by attorney Mickey Marrero of Bercow Radell Fernandez & Larkin.

The grocer, which specializes in non-GMO goods and affordable products, will be part of a new project on the corner of 17 St. and West Ave. known as 17 West.

A spokesperson for Trader Joe's confirmed the store will open the second half of 2018 and will occupy approximately 11,500 square feet. The five-story, mixed use development will include 28.142 square feet total of retail space, with 200 parking spots.

The project, a joint venture between Rock Soffer of Turnberry Associates and Elion Partners, along with members of the Sredni family, will break ground later this month. It will also feature additional retail, including several boutique restaurants.

Miami Beach residents can also expect to see the store's Fearless Flyer, a newsletter offering recipes, tips, and monthly specials.

This will be the second Trader Joe's in Miami-Dade. The first Trader Joe's opened in Pinecrest in October 2013, causing pandemonium with shoppers clamoring for Two Buck Chuck and Speculoos Cookie Butter.

Previously, rumors have swirled about Trader Joe's coming to Miami Beach. In 2014, the chain squashed talk that a shop would open in the former Lucky Strike space. This is the first confirmation that, indeed, Trader Joe's is coming to SoBe.

