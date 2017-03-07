menu

The Conservatory Opens Inside the Betsy With Latin-Inspired Cuisine, Coffee

Miami's S&S Diner to Start Anew on Biscayne Boulevard


The Conservatory Opens Inside the Betsy With Latin-Inspired Cuisine, Coffee

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of the Betsy
Many know the Betsy on Ocean Drive for chef Laurent Tourondel's steakhouse, LT Steak & Seafood. But what about some Latin fusion and a good old cup of joe? Through a partnership with Tourondel, the Betsy is now home to the Conservatory, where swank steak and seafood dining is swapped for Latin-inspired cuisine, coffee, and cocktails in a relaxed lounge.

Located inside the Betsy's new Art Deco Wing, which was the former lobby of the historic Carlton Hotel, the Conservatory is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Many of the lounge's plates, some cherry-picked from LT Steak & Seafood, highlight regional tastes, such as foie gras empanadas, stuffed with figs, almonds, black trumpet vinaigrette, and black truffles ($18), and a Cuban sandwich, layering Swiss cheese, ham, pork, pickles, and spicy mustard between slices of warm, crunchy bread ($16).

Cuban molletes, similar to eggs Benedict.
Courtesy of the Betsy

Try something that's fit for both breakfast and lunch: Cuban molletes ($17). Similar to eggs Benedict, the dish starts with two toasted English muffins and tops them with black beans, Swiss cheese, ham, and mashed sweet plantains. Each is then crowned with a fried egg and drizzled in pickled mojo sauce instead of the traditional hollandaise.

Courtesy of the Betsy

Tourondel says he envisions the Conservatory as a place to grab a quick breakfast, stay for lunch while working, and then transition into the evening with drinks and more food.

As you nosh, pair a plate with some espresso, a cup of tea, or a cocktail. The eatery serves java from La Colombe Coffee and aromatic brews from JoJo Tea, as well as an array of newly crafted libations curated by the mixology team Alambiq. Combine caffeine and booze in a spicy mint Irish coffee ($17), a blend of fresh-brewed coffee and Jameson whiskey that's topped with mint foam.

The Conservatory opens at 7 a.m. daily with continental breakfast until 11 a.m. Lunch and dinner menu items, including daily specials and sushi from LT Steak & Seafood, can also be ordered at the Conservatory.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
The Betsy Hotel
1440 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-6100

www.thebetsyhotel.com

