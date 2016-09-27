PokeBao to Serve Poke Bowls and Bao Buns in Coral Gables

PokeBao's poke Courtesy of PokeBao

PokeBao, a new fast-casual restaurant specializing in poke bowls and bao buns, is opening in Coral Gables this fall.

The idea is the brainchild of chef/owner Daniel Bouza. Bouza, by the way, knows his poke, having experienced it firsthand while working at Nobu Lana'i in Lana'i City, HI. The chef, who most recently worked at Makoto in Bal Harbour, says PokeBao was inspired by a little surf shack in Lana'i that served poke bowls. Bouza decided to add bao buns to the menu after making gua bao (or bao buns) at a friend's house. "Poké and gua bao are traditional items ripe for interpretation and innovation. As a chef with a long history of making both dishes, I knew they would make a perfect pair and that a fast-casual concept was ideal for this style of cooking.”

Chef Daniel Bouza to open PokeBao Photo by Michelle Albert

Bouza decided to open his own restaurant, moving from the tony environs of Bal Harbour's Makoto to his own small shop in Coral Gables. Says the chef on opening his own fast-casual establishment,

"Transitioning from Makoto to a fast-casual poke spot is a huge endeavor. Makoto is such a fine-tuned, upscale machine that cranks out $12-14 million a year without jeopardizing the quality of its outstanding food and extensive menu. PokeBao will produce food of equal quality but with a chef driven, fast-casual concept that focuses on the perfection of two dishes - poke and bao buns."

Poke, by the way, is taking South Florida by storm with the addition of Poke 305, Local Boy Poke food truck, and the announcement of Poke House opening in Fort Lauderdale. Of course, Miami and Hawaii share similar tropical climates, so it's only natural that a dish made with fresh seafood would be a hit.

Says Bouza of Miami's growing fascination with the dish, "Being a city known for it's diversity, it was only a matter of time before poke took Miami by storm. I look forward to bringing elements of the dishes that I experienced while living and traveling in Hawaii to Miami and I am confident that PokeBao will offer the most authentic poke in the city."

Daily signature poke bowls include spicy ahi tuna poke with furikake rice, yellow fin tuna, masago, fuego mayo, and green onion and a shrimp Lana’i poke with seaweed and cucumber sunomono salad, local prawns, papaya, sweet potato, sesame seed, spicy ginger, and passion fruit dressing. Guests can also build their own bowls by choosing from a base, protein, toppings, and sauce selections.

PokeBao's bao bun Courtesy of PokeBao

Bao buns include a sweet and spicy short rib bun with hoisin, pickled vegetables, and cilantro and a pork belly bun with ginger-soy sauce, pickled red onions, pickled cucumber, and red jalapeno. The Miami-born and bred chef will also incorporate some local flavor into his crispy chicken vaca frita bun made with braised chicken thigh, pickled vegetables, and feta-tofu sauce.

Though prices haven't been set, poke bowls will range between $9-12 and buns will be priced between $4-5 each.

PokéBao is scheduled to open in November 2016 at 153 Giralda Ave. in Coral Gables and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

