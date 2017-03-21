'O Munaciello Brings Neapolitan Black Pizza to Miami's MiMo District

Photo by Laine Doss

In Napoli, visitors and locals alike flock to Via San Gregorio Armeno for its old world craftsmen. The street, better known as Christmas Alley or Nativity Alley, is filled with small shops and stalls, each offering meticulous, hand made nativity and restaurant scenes.

The same care goes into 'O Munaciello's pizzas. The restaurant, which recently opened at 6425 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami's MiMo District, is the second of its kind. The original, however, requires an overnight flight to get to. The first pizzeria is located in Florence, Italy in an annex of the 17th-century Florentine Santo Spirito Basilica.

While the Miami restaurant's location isn't quite so historic, every care was taken by owner Valentina Borgogni to recreate the feel of the Florentine original — including the import of figures from Naples' famed Christmas Alley. Diners will be greeted by the legendary Munaciello. Translated into "Little Monk", this playful figure is said to pull pranks in Italy, though if you're nice, he can also grant you a wish. Make yours for a really good pizza.

The restaurant's master pizza chef, Carmine Candito, grew up working at his family's pizza shop in Naples. It shows in the care of his pies that come out of the Italian imported pizza oven with a perfect char. The pizzas have the flavor of a truly authentic Neapolitan pizza with one difference that could actually be seen as an asset. While pizzas in Naples come from the oven crisp on the edges with a molten, almost soupy middle that cannot be easily eaten without a knife and fork, these pizzas are firmer, allowing you to use your hands.

There are nearly two dozen pizzas to choose from including a Vesuvio with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, black truffles, and burrata ($25) and a classic Margherita ($15).

'O Munaciello's black pizza

The most intriguing aspect of 'O Munaciello is its black pizzas, made with activated charcoal-infused dough. The pizza arrives at your table a lovely charcoal hue. Besides its color, the activated charcoal is said to aid digestion, reduce intestinal problems, and is even believed to treat hangovers. All pizzas can be made with traditional dough or the black dough. The Maradona, topped with sausage and a dollop of burrata ($20) was given the black dough treatment at dinner. The black dough imparts a smoky flavor to the crust but doesn't impede with the other flavors at all.

The restaurant also offers several appetizers like a tuna tartare with avocado ($20), mussels with crushed black pepper ($12), and an eggplant pie ($12).

Pastas are prepared al dente and include homemade tagliatelle pomodorini with tonatoes, fried eggplant, and stracciatelle cheese ($18) and cacio e pepe with red prawns ($24).

Save room for cannolis ($16) for dessert. And don't forget to make a wish with Munaciello before leaving.