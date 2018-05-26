Miami Memorial Day Weekend 2018 Survival Guide

Memorial Day weekend is upon us.
Though subtropical storm Alberto threatens to dampen some plans, Miamians will forge on. Plans include parties, beer festivals, and brunches. Here's all you need to know to make your Memorial Day plans.
Memorial Day 2018 Miami Restaurant Specials and Parties. Observed every last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a holiday to remember those who've died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Miamians commemorate the day with the annual Air & Sea Show, an aerial spectacular on the beach; Urban Beach Week, a four-day hip-hop festival; and a host of other activities. Restaurants and hotels also host parties and add specials to their menus for those looking to celebrate. Check out the list below for plenty of food and fun.
The Ten Best South Beach Restaurants. Yes, South Beach is filled with tourists wearing "I'm in Miami, Bitch" T-shirts. But that's only one side of the Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue fence. The greener, South of Fifth neighborhood boasts South Pointe Park, with sweeping views of the Magic City, as well as one of the area's most iconic and longest-standing eateries, Joe's Stone Crab.
The Ten Best Pool-Party Spots in Miami Beach. Catching rays in designer bikinis, sippin' juicy umbrella drinks, and chillin' by the pool — they're all parts of Miami's goal of having fun in the sun. Locals can walk around half-naked and tan because of all the kick-ass pool parties they're able to crash — especially in Miami Beach. Yes, it's a bit of a tourist trap, but most Miamians have a soft spot for the Beach even if they won't admit it.
South Beach's Five Best Happy Hours. Miami Beach is a worldwide playground, where people visit from around the globe to sun, eat, and drink. Unfortunately, there's a price to pay for all of that pleasure. Walk into most bars or restaurants on South Beach and find cocktails costing upward of $20 or more — unless you're in the know. The good news is that some of Miami Beach's best watering holes and restaurants have happy hours that offer everything from dollar oysters to signature cocktails. Here are the five best.
Miami Beach Causeways Will Be One Lane Only as Memorial Day Traffic Nightmare Returns. On normal weekdays and especially around 8 or 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur Causeways clog up and force drivers to wait in long lines on the only major arteries onto the barrier island. Because Miami has gone a century without proper urban planning or an adequate public-transit system, the only way to cross these causeways is by car or bus.
