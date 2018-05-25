Subtropical Storm Alberto Forms in Caribbean, Will Drench Miami All Weekend

Six days before hurricane season even begins, we already have our first named storm of the year. And it will absolutely drench South Florida just in time for a three-day weekend.

Subtropical Storm Alberto officially formed around 10 a.m. just off the Yucatán Peninsula in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, which means the system has picked up a noticeable rotation and kicked up winds topping 39 mph.

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing regular advisories on Alberto beginning at 11 a.m., and the storm's track is still difficult to nail down with any certainty. But what is certain is that Miami will spend Memorial Day weekend pretty much under water.