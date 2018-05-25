Memorial Day 2018 Miami Restaurant Specials and Parties

Observed every last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a holiday to remember those who've died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Miamians commemorate the day with the annual Air & Sea Show, an aerial spectacular on the beach; Urban Beach Week, a four-day hip-hop festival; and a host of other activities. Restaurants and hotels also host parties and add specials to their menus for those looking to celebrate. Check out the list below for plenty of food and fun.

All Weekend

Beach Bar at Newport Pier. Enjoy tropical cocktails, fresh sushi, and ocean views all weekend at Miami-Dade's only pier restaurant. Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-949-1300; newportbeachsideresort.com.

Española Way Celebration. The South Beach street will host weekend-long activities, including its Friday-to-Sunday craft market offering handmade merchandise made by local artisans as well as locally produced food. Friday night, enjoy flamenco at Tapas y Tintos.



Kings Dining. Enjoy a patio party with giant Jenga, cornhole, and other games. Beginning at 9 p.m., take advantage of the $15.99 all-you-can-play deal for unlimited games and bowling. The menu includes megashakes, large-format cocktails, and two happy hours throughout the day. Troops with ID bowl free. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #152, Doral; 844-494-9400; kings-de.com.

La Moderna. Enjoy a cocktail and complimentary mini margherita pizzas during daily happy hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy house red or white and signature cocktails for $6. 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-717-7274; lamoderna-miami.com.

Pullman Miami Hotel. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at a poolside barbecue with views of the lagoon. Lie beside a trickling waterfall and indulge in burgers, hot dogs, and discounted drinks. 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami; 305-264-4888; pullmanhotels.com.

Tap 42. Enjoy Memorial Day weekend brunch at all Tap 42 locations. Find items such as white chocolate strawberry pancakes and green eggs and ham Benedict. Twenty bucks gets you bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha Floridian. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-864-0194, and other locations; tap42.com.

EXPAND Sampling of beer at Beerfest at the Clevelander in Marlins Park. The Clevalander

Saturday, May 26



Beerfest at the Clevelander in Marlins Park. This Saturday, the Clevelander at Marlins Park will offer samples of more than 50 international and domestic beers. A ticket also you grants pregame access from 2 to 4 p.m., a Beerfest sampling mug, and a ticket to watch the Marlins vs. Washington Nationals game from the Clevelander section. Tickets cost $50 via mlb.com/marlins. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com



Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The Air & Sea culinary special includes a "flight" of wings ($16) and a ceviche "fleet" ($14). Reserve a table on the Preston’s Market Terrace to enjoy these specially themed items and watch the Air & Sea Show from noon to 6 p.m. A full menu will also be available. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; loewshotels.com.

High Bar Rooftop Party. Saturday and Sunday, locals are invited to eat, drink, and watch the Air & Sea Show from the rooftop bar at the Dream South Beach Hotel. Enjoy cocktails and food from Ralph Pagano's Naked Taco. There's no cover — pay as you go. Dream South Beach, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; dreamhotels.com.

Nautilus South Beach. Nautilus will celebrate Memorial Day with a viewing of the Air & Sea Show including an American-style barbecue and bottomless rosé for $39. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com.

Photo by George Martinez

Sunday, May 27

AQ Chop House at Acqualina Resort & Spa. An all-you-can-eat brunch includes a sushi and raw bar, live music, and unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, mojitos, and prosecco. The cost is $65 per adult and $35 per child aged 3 to 13. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; aqualinaresort.com.

Cafeina . This Sunday, Cafeina will launch its brunch party, the Garden of Good and Evil. From 2 to 8 p.m., enjoy seafood towers ($67), Colombian empanadas ($9), mimosas, and frosé. 297 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-438-0792; cafeinamiami.com.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The Air & Sea culinary special includes a "flight" of wings ($16) and a ceviche "fleet" ($14). Reserve a table on the Preston’s Market Terrace to enjoy these specially themed items and watch the Air & Sea Show from noon to 6 p.m. A full menu will also be available. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; loewshotels.com.

Seaspice. The waterfront spot will host a Moët & Chandon brunch with lobster Benedict and Alaskan king crab florentine for $28. There will also be live music and performances. 422 NW North River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com.

The Strand Bar & Grill. Inside the Carillon Wellness Resort, the Strand will host Sunday brunch. Menu items include bucatini carbonara ($16), chilaquiles ($17), and bottomless mimosas and rosé for $25. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-7474; thestrandmiami.com.

EXPAND The Wynwood Yard Photo by Masson Liang

Monday, May 28

National Hotel. Visit the hotel’s iconic pool and enjoy poolside drinks and dining, as well as massage services. On Memorial Day, visitors can enjoy two-for-one drinks and deals on tapas. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.

The Wynwood Yard. Enjoy a Memorial Day beer fest with local breweries. Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, Concrete Beach, Bousa, and Biscayne Bay Brewing will share free samples of their suds from 3 to 7 p.m. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.