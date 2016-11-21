Honeybee Doughnuts Launches Late-Night Delivery

Photo by Kristin Bjørnsen

If you're in the mood for doughnuts and warm milk tonight, you're in luck. Honeybee, a craft doughnut shop in South Miami, has launched Doughnuts After Dark, a nighttime doughnut-delivery operation.

Every Thursday through Sunday, the shop will open for delivery service from 8 p.m. until midnight.

"The idea came to be from demand," Karen Muirhead, founder of Honeybee, says. "So many of our customers asked us to extend our hours, so we came up with this."

Doughnuts After Dark launched Thursday, November 17. For now, available flavors include guava and cheese, buttermilk glazed (with or without sprinkles), Nutella, and pumpkin spice. Depending upon the evening, other flavors will be available as well. Muirhead suggests calling ahead to ask.

According to Muirhead, doughnuts will rotate and other seasonal flavors will be added to the nightly roaster as weeks pass.

Honeybee has increased its production to avoid selling out before midnight. Muirhead says she's confident the shop will be able to satisfy the area's demands.

For the first few weeks, deliveries will be made only in South Miami and Coral Gables. However, the brand has partnered with UberEats, GrubHub, and Postmates, which deliver across Miami-Dade, to reach a larger customer base.

For delivery, call 786-773-2770 or visit the UberEats, GrubHub, or Postmates apps.

