Gramps' Dark and Stormy Daniels Cocktail Will Benefit Stormy Daniels' Legal Defense Fund

There's no doubt that 2018 is the year of the woman. And with that in mind, it could just be a woman who does what Robert Mueller has yet to do: take down the president of the United States.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels, has filed a lawsuit to throw out a nondisclosure agreement the adult film star signed in exchange for $130,000. Daniels claims she has "tangible items and photos" to prove she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 while his wife Melania was home with their infant son, Barron.

Daniels has set up a legal fund, and helping the actress get justice is only a cocktail away. Beginning tonight, Gramps Wynwood will donate $1 from every Dark and Stormy Daniels cocktail to Stormy Daniels' legal fund.

The libation, Gramps' Adam Gersten says, is a cross between a traditional Dark and Stormy and a bourbon bramble. The drink ($12) will debut tonight during Gramps' happy hour and will be offered until "Daniels succeeds in court and she's able to break her illegal gag order or Trump's impeachment, whichever comes first," Gersten says.

What, exactly, is in the Dark and Story Daniels? Gersten and his team are working on the final recipe, but it will contain blackstrap rum and bourbon or American whiskey. "What we like is that Stephanie Clifford [Daniels' real name] is from the South, so the drink will be a Southern-Caribbean hybrid."

In other words: "We're winging it, just like Donald Trump is doing with his presidency. We're freewheelin'."

Gersten, who is an attorney as well as a bar owner, says he donated money to Daniels' fund last night, explains this issue is about much more than a sex scandal involving a sitting president. "Although it doesn't seem like it matters, it's sort of everything in a lot of ways. She's a powerful and interesting person who is sympathetic, and the more she fights this, the more likely we'll understand the network of corporations and avenues Trump uses to cover his tracks — whether it's financial crimes or sex crimes or treason. It's the real thing. If people donate to Daniels, they're helping the country."

Gersten adds this ominous tidbit: "She's supersmart and clearly has Trump on the ropes unlike anyone has seemingly been able to do. If this small-town girl from Louisiana has this power over him, Lord knows what truly powerful people have over him."

As of Thursday afternoon, Daniels' fund had reached more than $121,000. The proceeds will be used to help fight the nondisclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 election, which prevents her from talking publicly about her alleged affair with Trump, according to the Washington Post.

So there you have it. If you're a true patriot, go to Gramps and buy a Dark and Stormy Daniels.

