Porn Star Suing Trump Comes to South Florida to Sell "Lewinsky Dress" From Tryst

Update 6 p.m.: Daniels attorneys are now disputing that the porn star plans to auction anything off at Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale. “There is no auction, let alone any dress being auctioned off," the attorneys say in a statement. Solid Gold's management hasn't returned to multiple messages asking them to respond to the attorneys, who say they've demanded the strip club stop advertising the event. For now, the club's Facebook page is still advertising the appearance and the alleged "Lewinsky dress" auction.

Stormy Daniels' attorney made the rounds on morning talk shows today to demolish any doubt about whether President Trump slept with the porn star while he was married to Melania. "Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?" a Today show host asked Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti. "Yes," he replied.

In fact, in a new lawsuit filed last night seeking to toss out the nondisclosure agreement she signed in exchange for $130,000 from Trump's personal lawyer, Daniels says she kept "tangible items, photos, and images" proving she had a tryst with Trump in Lake Tahoe in 2006 — the year Trump's son Barron was born.