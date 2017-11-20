 


Celebrate FriendsgivingEXPAND
Celebrate Friendsgiving
Courtesy of the Anderson

Friendsgiving at the Anderson Returns for a Second Year to Benefit Children's Home Society

Paula Echevarria | November 20, 2017 | 9:30am
AA

Tonight some of Miami's best chefs and bar owners will gather for Friendsgiving at the Anderson on Miami's Upper Eastside. 

Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi, co-owners of the Anderson, organized the evening as a substantial way to give back to the community. "We volunteered at a foster children's place and really got inspired by it. After meeting the children and hearing their stories, we wanted to give back," Orta says.

So Orta and Zvi started the All Day Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children's charities in Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles by raising awareness across the food and beverage industry and hosting happy hours and monthly events.

Proceeds from the second-annual Friendsgiving will benefit the Children's Home Society. For $50, attendees receive unlimited bites and drinks from a host of restaurants and bars, including Alter, Beaker & Gray, Bloodless Vegan, Cake Thai, El Bagel, Federal Donuts, Firito Taco, Fufi Restaurant, Lutum, Makoto, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Pinch, Sasha Ariel, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Taquiza, 27 Restaurant & Bar, and Veza Sur Brewery.

There will also be jams and live music by DJ Melissa Rodriguez, Little Dreams Foundation, the Pretty Awesome, and Alex Di Leo.

It’s bound to get cozy in the old Magnum Lounge spot, so get there early to snag one of the few parking spots on 79th Street, or share a ride with friends. Gather your besties and enjoy this new tradition that celebrates the holidays with Miami's best hospitality professionals.

Friendsgiving at the Anderson. 6 p.m. Monday, November 20, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com. Valet parking costs $5.

 
Paula Echevarria is a gregarious locavore always in search of a good cocktail and a great story. She was chosen by Tom Colicchio as one of his secret diners for Bravo's Best New Restaurant and is an Emmy Award-winning live-kitchen television producer.

