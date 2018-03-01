February 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

For the shortest month of the year, February was a beehive of activity as Miami-area restaurateurs opened their doors in time for both the tourist rush and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival traffic.
A number of food halls debuted in both Miami-Dade and West Palm Beach, and the Magic City welcomed two new places to get tacos, including one — the Taco Stand — with a hidden omakase sushi restaurant.
Sadly, Miami's iconic Football Sandwich Shop closed, as did Tatel in South Beach, though both eateries claim the shutterings are temporary.
Openings
- Aubi & Ramsa. 172 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-946-9072; aubiramsa.com.
- Beach Taco. 100 Collins Ave., CU #3, Miami Beach; 305-397-8380; beachtacomiami.com.
- Bianco Gelato. 151 NW 24th St., Miami; biancogelato.com.
- Bio Bio Gelato. 1201 20th St., Miami Beach; 786-431-2081; miamibeach.biobiogelato.com.
- Call Me Gaby. 22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4800; callmegaby.com.
- Casa Tua Cucina. 70 SW Seventh St., Miami; 305-755-0320; casatuacucina.com.
- Don Deo Brewing Company. 275 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-998-8512; facebook.com/dondeobrewingco.
- Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; grandviewpublic.com.
- Henry's Sandwich Station. 545 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-616-5538; henryssandwich.com.
- La Centrale. 601 S. Miami Ave., Suite 181-C, Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com.
- Phenomenom. 413 15th St., Miami Beach; phenomenom320.com.
- Planta. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; plantarestaurants.com.
- The Scape Goat. 100 Collins Ave., CU4, Miami Beach; 786-275-6488; scapegoatsobe.com.
- Serafina Miami. Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; serafinamia.com.
- St. Roch Market. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-566-6656; miami.strochmarket.com.
- Skorpios. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-329-5905; skorpiosmiami.com.
- Tarpon River Brewing. 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; tarponriverbrewing.com.
- The Taco Stand. 313 NW 25th St., Miami, 786-580-4948; letstaco.com.
Closings
- Football Sandwich Shop
- Tatel
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Doc B's - Opening in Coral Gables
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- Happy Place Donuts - Opening on Espanola Way
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Jackson Hall - Healthy food hall by the Wynwood YaArd people.
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
- Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
- Lime - Returning to South Beach
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- Mason - Opening in midtown Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Novikov - Opening Spring 2018
- Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
- OLA - Opening in Bakehouse Brasserie space
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Treats Food Hall - Opening at Aventura Mall
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach.
