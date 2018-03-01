 


St. Roch Market is open.
St. Roch Market is open.
Courtesy of St. Roch Market

February 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | March 1, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

For the shortest month of the year, February was a beehive of activity as Miami-area restaurateurs opened their doors in time for both the tourist rush and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival traffic.

A number of food halls debuted in both Miami-Dade and West Palm Beach, and the Magic City welcomed two new places to get tacos, including one — the Taco Stand — with a hidden omakase sushi restaurant.

Sadly, Miami's iconic Football Sandwich Shop closed, as did Tatel in South Beach, though both eateries claim the shutterings are temporary.

La Centrale's Sardinian concept, Pesce.
La Centrale's Sardinian concept, Pesce.
Courtesy of La Centrale

Openings

Football Sandwich Shop
Football Sandwich Shop
Courtesy photo

Closings

  • Football Sandwich Shop
  • Tatel
Courtesy of El Vez

Coming Attractions

  • Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
  • Azucar - Opening near FIU
  • Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
  • Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
  • The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
  • Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
  • Doc B's - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
  • El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
  • El Club - Opening in the Design District
  • El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
  • Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
  • Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • Etaru - Opening second location
  • Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
  • Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
  • Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
  • Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
  • Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
  • Happy Place Donuts - Opening on Espanola Way
  • iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
  • IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • Jackson Hall - Healthy food hall by the Wynwood YaArd people.
  • Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
  • Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
  • Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
  • Lime - Returning to South Beach
  • Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
  • Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
  • Mason - Opening in midtown Miami
  • Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
  • Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
  • Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
  • Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
  • Novikov - Opening Spring 2018
  • Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
  • OLA - Opening in Bakehouse Brasserie space
  • Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
  • Pincho Factory - Opening several locations
  • Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Española Way
  • Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
  • Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
  • Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
  • Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
  • South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
  • Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
  • Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
  • Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
  • Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
  • Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
  • Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
  • Treats Food Hall - Opening at Aventura Mall
  • Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
  • Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
  • Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
Thomas Keller
Thomas Keller
Wikimedia Commons/Arnold Gatilao

In the Works

  • Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
  • Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
  • Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
  • Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
  • Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
  • Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
  • MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
  • Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach.
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

