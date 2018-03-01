February 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

For the shortest month of the year, February was a beehive of activity as Miami-area restaurateurs opened their doors in time for both the tourist rush and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival traffic.

A number of food halls debuted in both Miami-Dade and West Palm Beach, and the Magic City welcomed two new places to get tacos, including one — the Taco Stand — with a hidden omakase sushi restaurant.

Sadly, Miami's iconic Football Sandwich Shop closed, as did Tatel in South Beach, though both eateries claim the shutterings are temporary.