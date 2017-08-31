Facebook Live Chef Demos at Beaker & Gray and Jackson Soul Food Today

On Thursday, October 5, New Times' Iron Fork will return for its tenth anniversary with delicious food and a showdown between two of Miami's finest chefs. Tacology's Santiago Gomez will face off against Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon in a competition hosted by chef Allen Susser.

From 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Miami, sample delicious bites from dozens of Miami's most beloved restaurants, including 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Sushi Sake, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Grill Argentino, Philly Grub, Dashi, Meat Market, Tacology, the Rusty Pelican, Jack’s Miami, Organic Bites, the Venue at South Beach, Amour de Miami, the Brick, Toro Toro, Soyka, Texas de Brazil, Sensory Delights, Kaori by Walter Martino, Cibo Wine Bar, Wine Date, Caja Caliente, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, Morton's the Steakhouse, Atlantikos, Cheen Huaye, Crate Miami, Casablanca on the Bay, Bagatelle Miami, Edukos Tavern Miami, Jackson Soul Food, Tapelia, Shake Shack, Los Ranchos, Happy Wine, and 320 Gastrolounge. A cash bar will serve Estrella Damm and Voga Italia drinks.