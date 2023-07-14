Julian Marley Brings His Colors of Royal to Miami Beach Bandshell

Julian Marley promises fans coming to see him perform at his upcoming show at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, July 15, will experience something truly personal."It will show the fans what I do inside my house," says Marley, who will be playing songs along with his band, the Uprising, from his latest release,, which came out in March.The inspiration for the album's title comes from Marley's nickname, JuJu Royal, a tip to his being the only one of the legendary Bob Marley's sons born in England, where his mother, Barbados-born Lucy Pounder, raised him.Marley, 48, reveals that the album's title also signifies the amalgamation of his tastes, representing the vibrant range of his musical expression."Theis basically the colors of Julian," Marley says.He's also lined up special guests who will be performing at the Bandshell show. "We will be basically feeding people with good vibration and music," says Marley. One of the highlights of the night will be the collaboration with Cuban reggaeton rapper and singer Osmani "La Voz" Garcia on the song "Summer Love" from the latest release. A fusion of English and Spanish vocals signifies a cultural bridge between Miami and Jamaica, illustrating the global nature of Julian Marley's music.Miami holds a special place in the heart of the Marley family since it has been their home for decades. In 1976, Bob Marley bought his mother a home in the South Dade neighborhood now known as Pinecrest. The family's studio, the Lion's Den, has been a creative hub for the Marleys' music-making endeavors.While Miami itself may not have directly influenced Julian Marley's artistic style — that was honed in England and Jamaica — the city's diverse music scene and vibrant energy have undoubtedly contributed to the inspiration behind some of his works."Some songs like 'Summer Love' have a reggaeton feel; others have a dancehall flavor. Miami has a variety of music and artists, different vibes," Marley says.Contemplating his upcoming Miami performance, Marley expressed his excitement, emphasizing that the city is his home base. Performing in front of a local audience is a particularly gratifying experience for the artist and his band. "It's always good to play at home or close to home."Miami has witnessed numerous memorable performances and collaborations by the Marley siblings over the years."We have memories of so many nights of big shows during festivals such as the Bob Marley Festival, the Kaya Fest," Marley recalls. The Bob Marley Festival was conceived by Cedella Marley Booker, Bob's mother, and the Kaya Fest by Bob's son, Stephen.When asked about his musical journey and the influence of his legendary father, Marley humbly emphasizes that his love for music comes from within. While acknowledging the impact of his family's musical legacy, he says he strives to forge his path and create music that resonates with his spirit."Music has always been my love. I don't play music just because of my parents, but it's a natural fire inside," he says.Marley has established himself as a notable artist in his own right. His debut album,, released in 1996, helped launch him into the public eye.The record was followed by international tours with the Uprising and a collaboration with Lauryn Hill on her Grammy-winning album. In 2009, Marley's albumreceived multiple Grammy nominations and was honored as the "Best Album of the Year" at the International Reggae and World Music Awards in 2010.He says that his band has been a crucial component of his musical journey."It's called Uprising because it uplifts me," he says.