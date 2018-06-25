Video: Man Hangs Onto Hood of Car Speeding in I-95 Express Lane

One of the (only) fun parts of driving in the traffic hellscape of South Florida is that you never know what you might see: a woman twerking on the roof of a car, a truck towing a flaming boat, or a man sprawled on his stomach on the hood of a Benz blazing in an express lane.

Daniel Midah was nearing the Ives Dairy Road exit southbound on I-95 around 8 p.m. Sunday when he spotted something strange on an approaching car. Curious, he let the Mercedes C300 pass and saw it was a man hanging onto the hood with one hand and chatting on the phone with the other. The woman behind the wheel was also talking on her phone, acting like nothing unusual was going on.