Neither Cops Nor Rain Dampen Urban Beach Week

When the clouds finally cleared Sunday afternoon, three things became apparent: There exist many brightly colored swimsuits, the air part of the Air and Sea Show is very loud, and there were police officers everywhere.

“In front of our place, there’s a line of cops constantly flashing their lights,” said David Strout, 34, who came down from Asheville, North Carolina, with his fiancee, Hillary, for the weekend. “You begin to loosen up, then you get a buzzkill from four cops looking at you.”

The couple is white, but Hillary said the police presence "felt a little racist." She said that she regularly attends music festivals, but she had never seen police officers like this.

The Sunday of Urban Beach Week, one of the few local events oriented toward black residents and tourists, came off yesterday despite every effort to kill it. Despite smaller crowds, the Best of the Best concert was held in Wynwood without a major hitch, somebody stole an unmarked cop car and dumped it on South Beach, and traffic managed yet again to be worse than anyone could have logically expected.

In fact authorities didn't make it any easier. Last year, Miami Beach banned coolers and speakers on the sand. This year, the city set up license plate readers made by a firm whose parent companies shares data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After two men were fatally shot last year — one by the police — Miami Beach commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez wrote in an email that the city needs to “give cops their bullets back, remove their body cams, give them their dignity.”

This year, the city reduced the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur causeways to a single lane at night to “ensure the readers capture each license plate," Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told New Times.

Nineteen-year-old Cody Robbins, who is white, was visiting this weekend from Orlando to see the beach. He attended Miami Beach Gay Pride in April, then returned Saturday night, when it took him an hour to get from his hotel in downtown Miami to South Beach. “There were police officers [at Pride], but not on this level,” he said. “They didn’t shut down the roads like this."

Nineteen-year-old Britnee English, who is black and from Detroit, said she was having the time of her life. "I wanted to see what Urban Beach Week is all about," she said. The police actually made her feel safe, but she wishes she had known they were setting up DUI checkpoints and scanning license plates. “If they’re gonna do that, they need to do that every weekend,” English said. “Not just a particular weekend.”

Twenty-two-year-old Trevor Lee, who is white, came down from Wisconsin to celebrate his college graduation. He said the increased police is a good thing, and that, personally, he enjoys feeling safe. “If they didn’t think there was a need for police, there wouldn’t be police,” he said, adding that he thinks scanning people’s license plates is “fair game to do.”

This year, police were also enforcing an ordinance that prohibits cars from playing “unreasonably loud music.” MBP Chief Dan Oates said in April that violators would be given one warning, then they would be arrested. As of Monday, 111 people had been arrested since Thursday evening on the Beach. One person was arrested for loud noise.

A city spokesperson told New Times the noise ordinance was meant to cut down on spring break parties in general, not Memorial Day specifically. But without a metric for noise complaints, the NAACP warned in a letter last week that enforcement could result in police unfairly targeting black partiers.

Chelsea Flint, who 26 years old and black, came down from West Palm Beach for the eleventh annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival. She said it felt like the police didn't understand that people who were paying for hotels had to navigate the area. "Why are you making me cross the street?" she said. "It makes me not want to come back because of the hassle. ... I know I won't be back next year."

One woman, who said she didn't want to be identified because she didn't want her "name out there," said it feels like she’s in school and has to be on her best behavior. “I’m black, so — I mean, look behind you,” she said, gesturing to a troop of five officers biking down the sidewalk at Lummus Park.

About 10 minutes later, this troop arrested a woman who was black for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Her boyfriend, Raoul Rodriguez, said it felt unfair because it seemed like police weren't stoping other folks who were smoking pot along the sidewalk. (Indeed there was plenty of marijuana being smoked.) The cops threatened to arrest him as well for raising his voice to speak to his girlfriend, even though she was about 15 feet away.

In 2015, the city passed an ordinance that would give officers the option to issue a $100 citation instead of making an arrest for a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, about 20 grams or less. A month after the city passed that law, Oates said he would still instruct officers to arrest and criminally charge anyone openly smoking — the woman was rolling a blunt. This past weekend, 35 people were arrested for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

Chicagoans Vernon Mems, age 49 and Eranstine White, age 48, were at the park while the arrest happened. Earlier in the day, Mems, who is black, said he had been wondering why there were officers on every block, as he and White sat under a $200 rental canopy. After learning it was Urban Beach Week, it all made sense. “It makes us feel unwanted,” he said. “And we’re bringing the money!”

Even though he feels like it’s unfair, Mems said the police aren’t a deterrent. “We’re coming down here to enjoy ourselves, to relax,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have a better experience next time.”