Police Unions Sue Pompano Beach Company for Making Defective Bulletproof Vests

Officers named in the lawsuit say they had to use duct tape or safety pins to fasten their defective bulletproof vests.

Over the years, Point Blank Enterprises, a Pompano Beach body armor manufacturer that makes bulletproof vests and body cameras, has bounced back from its controversies with a zombie-like resistance.

In 2010, former CEO David H. Brooks, who illicitly used company funds to buy himself a $100,000 jeweled belt buckle and to hire A-listers 50 Cent and Tom Petty to play his daughter's bat mitzvah, was sentenced to 17 years for insider trading and fraud. A year after he was shipped off to prison, the company was slapped with $1 million in federal fines for knowingly selling defective bulletproof vests to the military.

But Point Blank emerged from those scandals — and a Chapter 11 bankruptcy — with the ease of a Walking Dead character. Now the company faces its next big challenge in the form of a class-action lawsuit from police unions in Florida and Ohio. The case, filed last week in federal court, claims officers across the nation are being sent out on patrol in faulty bulletproof vests that cost $700 a pop.