Miami's Ten Worst Environmental Scandals This Year

Turkey Point's cooling canals are leaking radiation into Biscayne Bay, a new study confirms.

The very concept of "Florida" is bad for the environment. America saw the Everglades, shining, glorious, and pristine, and agreed to put people — trash-burning, alligator-punching, Panda-Express-eating people — in the smack middle of the area. Florida became a state 172 years ago and has been shoveling vomit and oil runoff into the Everglades for 172 of those years.

But with all that in mind, 2016 has been a particularly insane year for the Florida environment, and Miami in particular. At times, the actions of state's ecosystem seemed to confirm that the Gaia Theory — which states that the Earth is a living being and will sentiently punish those who harm it — might actually be true. Humans were horrible to each other this year, and Mother Earth might legitimately be done dealing with us.

It makes sense that she'd start wiping out Floridians first: Our ocean turned green, mosquitoes tried to kill us, and somebody poisoned all the dolphins.

With 2016 drawing to a much-needed close, here's a recap of the ten most insane environmental travesties of the year:

Environmentalists are concerned about FPL's plans to expand the nuclear plant at Turkey Point.

1. The Turkey Point nuclear plant is dumping waste into Biscayne Bay: In March, Miami-Dade County released a study showing that Florida Power and Light's nuclear power plant in Miami is likely dumping thousands of gallons of possibly radioactive wastewater into the bay. Analysts found 200 times the level of tritium, an isotope related to nuclear power production, floating around in the bay.

Toxic algae and garbage choke a Florida waterway in this recent photo taken by an advocacy group.

2. The entire Treasure Coast ocean turned into green slime. Was this a plague? This might have actually been a plague. If the Florida legislature won't stop Big Sugar companies from polluting Florida's water supply, perhaps a literal Act of God will.

3. Then all the mosquitoes tried to kill us. The Zika virus hit Miami's Wynwood neighborhood midway through the summer, and, once the virus transferred itself to Miami Beach, it's made a seemingly permanent home there. And then ...

Protesters organized to demand the county stop spraying naled over Wynwood in August.

4. The county didn't really warn anybody that the pesticide it was spraying over Miami — naled — has some serious health concerns of its own. It took a New Times story for anybody to start warning people that it wasn't really a good idea to stand under the pesticide planes and breathe in wafts of chemicals. (Naled is a neurotoxin that may be linked to birth defects in children and other diseases. It's banned in Europe.) Few people were obviously sickened, but protests ensued, including a few massive ones outside the Miami Beach City Hall.

Scott wants to stop the "Stop Trump"-ers.

5. The state Department of Environmental Protection agreed to let polluters dump more cancer-causing chemicals in the water supply. We can only assume Gov. Rick Scott celebrated by driving behind an ice cream truck and slapping cones out of little kids' hands.

6. Study after study warned that Miami Beach was pumping straight-up human poop into the ocean. This was a particularly rough scandal on Mayor Philip Levine, whose dreams of serving in Hillary Clinton's cabinet evaporated on November 8, 2016. Instead of hanging out in Washington D.C. at Bill Clinton's secret bunker underneath the White House (c'mon liberal media: it's time we admitted that Bill takes us all here once every six months to plan the year's Fake News), Levine will remain trapped in Miami, telling them it's cool to swim with water infested with poop.

A parrotfish feeding on coral.

7. Dredging from Port Miami caused a huge coral reef die-off. This is less funny. The son of Jaques Cousteau had to dive underwater to warn people that we really need coral reefs or a hell of a lot of fish might die. Can we go back to talking about poop in the water again?

Via Carnival Cruise press site

8. A Carnival Cruise Lines subsidiary got caught blatantly dumping oil into the ocean and covering it up from 2005 to 2013. Princess Cruise Lines pleaded guilty to seven felonies and pay $40 million, the largest-ever vessel-dumping penalty in American history. Miami Heat owner Micky Arison owns Carnival, but somehow did not manage to find a way to dump Chris Bosh through a Princess Cruise Lines "magic pipe" when Bosh's lungs started acting up.

Could this be Miami one day?

9. Miami's only power company lied to consumers for a year and tried to trick them into giving up their rights to solar power. They lost. To celebrate, they jacked up electricity charges by $811 million, despite making a $1.6 billion profit last year. FPL is also building its own natural gas pipeline through three states, which is totally popular with local environmentalists.

10. Oh, and all the dolphins in the Everglades have insane mercury poisoning.

