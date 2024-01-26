Icon of the Feces: Where Does the Poo Go on World's Largest Cruise Ship?

During the maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, passengers will consume meals from more than 20 different restaurants and dining spots as they're hauled around the Caribbean for a seven-night vacation. A floating city with its own "Central Park," 20 decks, and a record-breaking capacity of 7,600 passengers, the vessel is poised to serve up an unparalleled quantity of meals.
With all that food to be devoured and digested on the high seas, one question is left lingering under our noses like a half-eaten crab cake:
Where does the poo go?
Passengers may have to drop a few more "kiddies" off at the pool than usual after guzzling down drinks at the ship's bars and chowing down at Royal Caribbean's signature Windjammer buffet. But we'll stick to conservative estimates of daily human dookie production — six ounces of wet fecal weight per day — equating to more than 20,000 pounds of poop produced by adult passengers and crew over a seven-day voyage.
All that sewage, called "black water" in industry parlance, flows into a massive maze-like septic network inside the vessel.
In a statement to New Times, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson says the cruise line's ships, including Icon of the Seas, process the material with an advanced purification system "that treats water using a five-step tertiary system, which far exceeds most land-based treatment plants." The company says it runs both black water and "gray water," which comes from showers, baths, sinks, and laundry, through advanced purification before releasing the treated liquid into the open seas.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency prohibits dumping raw sewage within three miles from shore or in a protected, no-discharge zone.
Royal Caribbean Group says its policy is more stringent than that, however, permitting untreated wastewater to be discharged only if a ship is 12 nautical miles or farther from land. The company maintains its policy is to never release wastewater (even after treatment) from a ship when docked at port.
"Clean, treated water is discharged beyond three nautical miles, again going beyond requirements," the company tells New Times.
Cruising out of its home base in PortMiami, Icon of the Seas is scheduled to depart on its first voyage on Saturday, January 27. The largest cruise ship in the world, the 250,800-ton vessel spans nearly 1,200 feet, complete with "eight neighborhoods," seven pools, six water slides, 2,805 state rooms, the largest swim-up bar at sea, a 55-foot waterfall, and 2,350 crew members.
According to environmental group Oceana, 30,000 gallons of wastewater are dumped into the oceans daily by a cruise ship with 3,000 passengers and crew — significantly smaller than Icon of the Seas.
Though maritime regulations set tight boundaries on sewage dumping, environmental groups have expressed concerns over lack of oversight and transparency. John Kaltenstein, a deputy director with environmental advocacy organization Friends of the Earth, tells New Times the public tends to hear about illegal dumping too late when "the damage has been done."
"The information is often hard to glean even from the federal government who should be collecting the reporting information," Kaltenstein says. "It's not made easy for public citizens to just figure out what's going on on these cruise ships from air emissions to wastewater to the use of advanced technologies — all of that is very opaque."
As cruise ships are getting larger and carrying more passengers, Kaltenstein claims their water purification systems must be closely monitored.
"You have to make sure it's finely tuned and it's getting the maintenance and oversight that it requires," he tells New Times. "Because even if you have the Ferrari of advanced water treatment systems, if you are not ensuring that your components are working properly or if they've broken down and have to be replaced, then the whole system can be compromised.
Mass quantities of cruise-passenger excrement aren't the only maritime waste that concerns environmentalists.
Carnival Corp., the parent company for Carnival Cruise Lines and Princess Cruise Lines, was under scrutiny for more than a decade for illegally dumping oil-contaminated water.
In 2016, Princess pleaded guilty to seven federal charges and was hit with a $40 million fine, the largest vessel-dumping penalty ever at the time, after authorities discovered the Caribbean Princess had been illegally discharging oil-contaminated water into the ocean from 2005 to 2013. A whistleblower reported that the ship had a "magic pipe" to divert oil-contaminated waste into the ocean. The federal investigation found the company had falsified records to hide the practice from investigators, and that other ships in the Carnival fleet had violated waste-dumping regulations as well.
Three years later, Carnival and Princess were fined an additional $20 million for probation violations, which included dumping plastic into the ocean.
Royal Caribbean paid $27 million in criminal fines in the late 1990s for dumping oil and hazardous chemicals into the ocean via ships including Sovereign of the Seas. A federal probe discovered that "a secret bypass pipe was destroyed after a Coast Guard inspection and that similar methods of discharging waste oil were in use on every Royal Caribbean cruise ship," according to the Department of Justice.
The company secured a measure of redemption from environmentalists in 2009, when it earned praise from Oceana for installing high-tech sewage filtration systems on its entire fleet. Royal Caribbean said at the time that the project would cost more than $100 million.
The upgraded systems on several ships use "biological reactors," chemicals, and mechanical processing to break down fecal matter. The "resulting very clean water is then pumped through polishing filters" and exposed to ultraviolet light for final disinfection before it is discharged into the sea. Remaining solids are held in a tank, with options to incinerate, dispose in a landfill, or discharge in open water.
Notwithstanding the improved filtration, Kaltenstein advocates for stronger regulatory monitoring.
"We don't have a good kind of compliance monitoring system that ensures there's proper sampling and we know that the technology is working every hour," Kaltenstein says. "We found out about violations when Carnival was in probation because they were under judicial oversight."