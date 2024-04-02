Don't Look Up Without 'Em: Where to Get Eclipse Glasses in Miami and South Florida

Like, how many of them went blind?
Where to Get Free ISO-Certified Glasses in Miami and South Florida
- The eyewear folks at Warby Parker are offering free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses at all stores until April 8 (while supplies last). They've got eight South Florida stores between Dadeland and Riviera Beach; you can use the Warby Parker website to find the location nearest you.
- The Broward County Library is also offering free eclipse glasses to anyone who has a Broward County library card.
Where to Buy ISO-Certified Glasses in Miami and South Florida
- Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other big-box retailers have been selling ISO-certified glasses, but you probably want to give your nearest store a call.
- The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami (1101 Biscayne Blvd., 305-434-9600; frostscience.org) will be happy to supply you with a pair. They're also having an all-afternoon bash on April 8, so it's a good bet they'll have glasses on hand. But again, you'll want to call ahead to make sure they haven't run out.
Where to Order ISO-Certified Glasses
It may be most convenient to purchase a pair of ISO-certified glasses and have 'em shipped. But the American Astronomical Society (AAS) recently warned of counterfeits, going so far as to say it's a bad idea to simply surf Amazon or Temu and buy whatever pops up.
To that end, AAS compiled a list of reputable suppliers. These two outfits will set you up for about $4 a pair — or, if you're willing to buy in bulk, half that price:
Prices start at $100, but if you don't want the other eclipse-watchers pointing at your cardboard shades, these might be for you.
Hurry, though, because time's running short!
Again, the folks at NASA are unambiguous on the subject. They warn that no matter what type of solar eclipse you're talking, if you want to look directly at it, "[Y]ou must look through safe solar viewing glasses ('eclipse glasses') or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times."