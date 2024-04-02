 Where to Get Eclipse Glasses in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Don't Look Up Without 'Em: Where to Get Eclipse Glasses in Miami and South Florida

Here's how and where to score safe eclipse glasses — including free ones, while supplies last.
April 2, 2024
How to watch a solar eclipse without going blind
How to watch a solar eclipse without going blind Photo by Ryan Herron/Getty Images
Share this:
Solar eclipses — even partial ones — don't come around all that often. It's cool, and more than a teensy bit eerie, to watch the sky darken in the middle of the day. Definitely makes you consider how it was for our distant ancestors on the planet to witness such a singular and profound phenomenon.

Like, how many of them went blind?

These days, only an idiot would stare up at the sun during an eclipse, amirite?
click to enlarge Color photo of U.S. President Donald Trump, wearing no eye protection, looking skyward from the Truman Balcony at the White House during the total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017, while First Lady Melania Trump, whose face is partially obscured by large, dark glasses, does not look up or, for that matter, at the camera.
How not to watch a solar eclipse without going blind
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Moreover, as your mother probably told you, sunglasses aren't safe for looking directly at the sun. In order to protect your eyes from the sun's rays, you need to equip yourself with glasses that are certified safe according to the international ISO 12312-2 standard. These babies are at least 1,000 times darker than regular sunglasses.

Sounds esoteric, but you can actually get yourself such a pair for free.

Where to Get Free ISO-Certified Glasses in Miami and South Florida

Where to Buy ISO-Certified Glasses in Miami and South Florida

  • Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other big-box retailers have been selling ISO-certified glasses, but you probably want to give your nearest store a call.

  • The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami (1101 Biscayne Blvd., 305-434-9600; frostscience.org) will be happy to supply you with a pair. They're also having an all-afternoon bash on April 8, so it's a good bet they'll have glasses on hand. But again, you'll want to call ahead to make sure they haven't run out.

Where to Order ISO-Certified Glasses

It may be most convenient to purchase a pair of ISO-certified glasses and have 'em shipped. But the American Astronomical Society (AAS) recently warned of counterfeits, going so far as to say it's a bad idea to simply surf Amazon or Temu and buy whatever pops up.

To that end, AAS compiled a list of reputable suppliers. These two outfits will set you up for about $4 a pair — or, if you're willing to buy in bulk, half that price:
You say you're looking for something Miami-chic, which is to say super-fancy? Try haloeclipse.com on for size. Prices start at $100, but if you don't want the other eclipse-watchers pointing at your cardboard shades, these might be for you.

Hurry, though, because time's running short!

Again, the folks at NASA are unambiguous on the subject. They warn that no matter what type of solar eclipse you're talking, if you want to look directly at it, "[Y]ou must look through safe solar viewing glasses ('eclipse glasses') or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Tom Finkel is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times, where he guides the coverage of the print publication and online website. Tom worked at New Times from 1989–1997 before rejoining the paper in 2019. In between, he served as editor-in-chief of City Pages (Minneapolis), Riverfront Times (St. Louis), and the Village Voice in New York. His own writing has earned accolades including an NABJ Award of Excellence for Investigative Reporting and the Transatlantic Review Henfield Foundation Fiction Award. Tom holds a BA in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis and an MA in creative writing from Brown University.
Contact: Tom Finkel
Former Dolphins Player Vontae Davis Found Dead in Florida Home

Celebrities

Former Dolphins Player Vontae Davis Found Dead in Florida Home

By Alex DeLuca
Abortion, Recreational Weed Will Be on Florida's November 2024 Ballot

Election

Abortion, Recreational Weed Will Be on Florida's November 2024 Ballot

By Alex DeLuca and Izzy Kapnick
Opening Series Sweep Marks Marlins' Worst Start in More Than 20 Years

Sports

Opening Series Sweep Marks Marlins' Worst Start in More Than 20 Years

By Ryan Yousefi
Miami Heat "Culture" Is Dead

Sports

Miami Heat "Culture" Is Dead

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation