Miami High Schoolers Reportedly Get Academic Credit to Help Kochs Push GOP Tax Bill

The New York Times yesterday chronicled how conservative mega-donors like the Koch Brothers are funding "grassroots," door-to-door campaigns to drum up support for the GOP tax bill, which will hand billions to the nation's richest at the expense of the poor and middle class. The Times followed along with volunteers in Miami working with Americans for Prosperity Florida, the state chapter of the Koch's main lobbying wing, as the group canvassed across Little Havana late last week.

But the Times buried a curious tidbit: Some of the volunteers were high school students who told the newspaper they were getting school credit to campaign for the tax bill. The Grey Lady watched as "a dozen high-school students" knocked on 40 different doors in Little Havana, reading from an AFP-approved script:

“We believe it’s time to fix our broken tax code and let families keep more of what they earn,” Barbara D’Ambrosio, a sophomore, dutifully told an elderly woman who answered the door in her slippers. After she finished her script, Barbara glanced up from the iPad she was carrying and asked if the woman would kindly call her senators to urge them to support the tax bill, which was hours away from being approved by the Senate.



Times reporter Jeremy W. Peters added that in "Little Havana late last week, the high school students — for whom the canvassing worked toward their community service requirements for graduation — were leaving bright orange door hangers behind on each home they visited." The signs urged the public to help "unrig the economy" and "leave more money in your pocket" by supporting the tax proposal. (The tax plan actually raises taxes on the sort of low- and middle-earners who mostly inhabit Little Havana.)

What the Times describes seems baffling: How did 12 Miami-area students get so jazzed about cutting the corporate tax rate that they agreed to spend their weekends campaigning for it? And how did AFP, a group that that's far from a household name even within conservative circles, recruit them?

John Schuster, a spokesperson for the public school district, tells New Times that its students are barred from getting academic credit for the type of campaign the Times described in its story.

"Students are not allowed to get credit for working on political campaigns," he said, flatly.

However, that doesn't rule out the area's charter schools, which can operate under different rules. One infamous chain of Miami charter schools already has obvious ties to the Kochs: Lincoln-Marti Schools, run by convicted felon and outspoken conservative Demetrio Perez Jr., held a joint event last January with the Kochs' Hispanic-outreach wing, called the LIBRE Initiative. According to the conservative news outlet Watchdog.org, LIBRE and Lincoln Marti held an event to "celebrate the families of the charter’s students and talk about school choice," which is how the for-profit charter-school industry refers to itself. The event this year came during "School Choice Week," a holiday promoted by charter advocates.

Administrators at Lincoln-Marti did not respond to a phone call today about whether their students are getting academic credit to push for the tax bill. (The Times reporter who authored the story didn't respond yet to a message, either.) But it's worth asking whether AFP and LIBRE have put their feelers out into the Miami charter-school world to get a deeply draconian and cruel tax plan passed through congress .

The American Action Network, another group the Times profiled, has pledged to spend millions across the country pushing the tax bill, including "organizing at the grassroots level" in parts of Miami, according to the Miami Herald's D.C. affiliate.

There does appear to be a silver-lining though: The Times reported that the volunteers failed miserably at getting anyone excited about tax cuts for billionaires.

"When we say, ‘This is going to create eight million jobs,’ people don’t believe it," Cory Bliss, the Action Network's executive director, told the Times. "And they don’t care."

