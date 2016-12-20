Miami Mayor's Chief Strategist Proposes Insane, Unconstitutional "Civility Court"

First Amendment lawyers say "civility court" is a slippery slope into restrciting free speech. Karen Neoh via FlickrCC

Bad ideas have had free reign in 2016. From a Muslim registry to a taxpayer-funded Pitbull music video, there's a lot for America to be embarrassed about in the last twelve months.

But the year's not over yet, and neither are the awful ideas. On Sunday, the Miami Herald published a skepticism-free story proposing something called a "civility court," in which regular people could be forced to answer for their "bad," but not criminal, behavior in front of a judge. Even worse, the person pitching the idea is a licensed Florida attorney — and the chief strategy adviser to Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado.

Mikki Canton told the Herald she was inspired after watching a viral video of a white man berating a black Starbucks barista in Coral Gables, yelling that he voted for Trump and claiming "anti-white discrimination."

"Sometimes what you do doesn’t rise to the level of breaking the law, but it sure does break civility rules," Canton said. "If I were the judge I’d say, 'What was it' and 'Where did he commit this offense that didn’t rise to the level of breaking the law,' and I would put him out there and make him be the spokesperson and make him work some community hours."

Do we really need to spell out why this is a godawful plan? First of all, this is Miami — 95 percent of our population would be in the civility gulag if yelling and using foul language was a punishable offense. But the idea is also blatantly unconstitutional. Two First Amendment lawyers were stunned when New Times told them of the proposal.

"I must confess, I have a visceral reaction to this kind of thing," says Sandy D'Alemberte, a Tallahassee attorney who successfully fought to get cameras in Florida courtrooms and the former president of both the American Bar Association and Florida State University. "As much as I'd like people to be civil, and I try to be civil myself, I don't think we can get into this. There are too many judgments and it's too easy to drift into an imposition on First Amendment freedoms."

Tom Julin, a First Amendment attorney in Brickell, agreed that the idea flies in the face of free speech laws.

"Obviously, people have a right to be very vocal and uncivil, if you will, to use swear words and very strong language. In the United States the rule has been that government cannot punish that type of speech," he says.

Canton did not respond to a phone message and email from New Times requesting comment about the idea.

In the case cited by Canton with the aggressive man at Starbucks, Julin says punishing someone for making a rude political statement is "really just the opposition of the approach I think the city should take."

"Saying 'I voted for Trump' or 'I didn't vote for Trump' — people feel very strongly about these issues, and the tradition in the U.S. has been that we want to hear viewpoints of people upset with the political process so we can respond to it," Julin says. "We do not want to suppress that."

Besides obvious questions about how such a court could enforce "civility guidelines," D'Alemberte says even coming up with a list of community standards would be dicey, especially in a multicultural city like Miami.

"Trying to draw up those guidelines strikes me as a terrible task. I would not want to be called on to draft such guidelines, even if I thought I could do so constitutionally," he says. "So much of it is just a matter of culture. What I think is rude when I get to New York may not be perceived by someone in New York as rude."

The good news? D'Alemberte says Florida law prohibits cities from making their own courts; the constitution allows only for the Florida Supreme Court, the district courts of appeal, circuit courts, and county courts.

"I think this is a fool's errand," he says, "and I hope it does not go further."

