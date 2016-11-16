Video: Miami Man Screams "Trump!" at Black Starbucks Employee, Claims "White Discrimination"

EXPAND Jorge de Cardenas via Twitter

At around 4:30 p.m. today, Jorge de Cárdenas was getting some work done in a Starbucks on US1 near the University of Miami campus. A group of people stood waiting in line at the counter for their coffee and snacks.

But one disgruntled white customer got so upset at how long his order was taking that began screaming "Trump!" at a black employee. The man then claimed "anti-white discrimination" was to blame for his delayed coffee, called another employee "garbage," and threatened to punch somebody.

"He said it was 'anti-white discrimination,'" Cárdenas says. "So he started disparaging the staff. One patron called him an asshole, so he said 'Fuck you, bitch.' That's when I started filming."

Cárdenas then whipped out his phone — just as the man called the black employee "trash," demanded his money back, and started shouting "I voted for Trump! Trump! You lost, now give me my money back" at the staff:

#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks & threatens patrons & staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-white "discrimination" pic.twitter.com/HRj9EahrMy — jorge de cárdenas (@Jbdcl) November 16, 2016

In the clip, the man then walks up to the black Starbucks employee and calls her "trash" yet again, before asking for her name, so he can report her to Starbucks management.

"What is your name?" he asked. "What is your name? I want your card. You are garbage. You are complete trash."

One patron then got particularly offended at the man's comments.

"Come on," the customer says. "There's no need to talk like that. You want to talk like that, take it outside. But do not talk to other people that way."

The two men then engaged in a war-of-words for a full minute in the middle of the store.

Cárdenas says the two men "almost came to blows." In the clip, the angry white dude threatens to "punch out" the other guy before storming out.

Though relatively innocuous, the ordeal in a Miami coffee shop mirrors a frightening trend nationwide: People of color across America have reported a rash of hate crimes since Trump's victory eight days ago. A significant portion of the hate-crimes have been directed toward Muslims. During Trump's 60 Minutes interview over the weekend, even Trump himself asked perpetrators to "stop it," though his appointment of the racist-enabling strategist Stephen Bannon makes his plea sound somewhat hollow.

"The funny thing, besides just the concept of 'anti-white discrimination,' is just yelling 'Trump!' for no reason," Cárdenas says. "Like dude, you won."

