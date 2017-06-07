A Five-Step Plan for the Heat to Challenge the Golden State Warriors

George Martinez

We are three games into the NBA Finals, and to no one’s surprise, it looks as if the Golden State Warriors are simply on another level compared to everyone else in the NBA. With Kevin Durant already verbally committed to returning to the most dominant team in the NBA next season, it’s clear that for the foreseeable future all roads to an NBA championship lead through Oakland, California.

For the last three seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been making that June trip to northern California. But there's good news for the Heat: The East is so weak that Miami is just a few simple steps away from dethroning the Cavs and making that playoff run themselves.

1. The Heat must re-sign James Johnson and Dion Waiters.

Around this time last year, everyone would have said the Heat paying big free agent money to James Johnson and Dion Waiters would be a DJ-Khaled-major-key-alert bad idea. None of us expected it, but here we are: Retaining Johnson and Waiters is a must if the Heat plan on contending for a championship next season.

Signing a big free agent like Gordon Hayward would be great, but if it means losing the momentum the Heat gained last season and only being able to sign filler players around him, the Heat would likely find themselves running in place. The Heat need to build on what they created during their 30-11 second-half run last season, not blow it up and reinvent themselves again.

Photo by Wendel20 via Wikimedia Commons

2. Hassan Whiteside needs to capitalize on his talents and turn into a Top Five player.

As terrific as Whiteside has been over the last two seasons, he still hasn't been consistent enough to be considered a vital piece the Heat can count on to get them to the NBA Finals. Whiteside has elite talent that, if he reaches the next level that Erik Spoelstra keeps insisting he is capable of reaching, could make him a top-five NBA player.

If the Heat bring back the team they finished the year with last season, plus add a next-level All-Star-caliber Hassan Whiteside (who is rumored to be adding an outside shot this offseason), there is no reason they can't find themselves at the very least in the Eastern Conference Finals, and eventually, a matchup against the Warriors.

Miami Heat player Justise Winslow shares his favorite smoothie recipe. Courtesy of Roc Nation Sports/Macy’s

3. Justise Winslow must return healthy and live up to his promise.

It's time. If it's not the time for Justise Winslow to turn into something special in his third season, then there's some Miami Dolphins zombie fan level patience happening. Yes, he's young, but rarely do players get four years in the NBA to figure it out. This isn't minor league baseball, and injuries or not, 2017-18 is shit-or-get-off-the-pot time for Justise Winslow to be a major part of the Heat moving forward.

The Heat can either find they have a major rotation player for a championship team next season or still have questions as to whether Winslow will ever see his offensive game catch up to his defensive abilities. If Winslow even puts pieces of it together next season, the Heat would basically be adding another first-round pick to the roster.

Photo by Alex Broadwell

2. The Heat must strike gold with the 14th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.

History isn't on their side, but if the Heat wants to hit the upgrade button on last year's cute promise, adding a rotation player with solid upside in this month's draft is a must. It looked like the Heat would be bad enough to score a top lottery pick through the first half of the season, but they went and got good in the second half, so the 14th pick is what they have to work with now. They'll have to find something useful with it if they want to add young cheap talent to a roster that is only getting more expensive.

Photo by Keith Allison / Flickr

1. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to get worse at basketball.

Honestly, the most important change is out of the Heat's hands. LeBron James is a roadblock that isn't going away anytime soon. If the Heat plan on facing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in 2018 (and yes, it's safe to assume the Warriors make it to a fourth straight Finals), they will obviously have to dethrone the annual Eastern Conference champs. For that to happen, the Cavs can't go and add ammo to their team like the Warriors did this offseason when they signed Kevin Durant. That means no Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love trade. That means LeBron James getting .00000005-percent worse at basketball due to age. That means a lot of luck, and probably an injury somewhere on their roster. The Heat aren't close, so they will need the Cavs to come back to the pack a bit it if they are to catch them in 2018.

