These Miami Republicans Hate Net Neutrality, So Please Bother Them

Americans are blessed to live in a nation where cable companies can't charge consumers extra money to access Netflix or block them from reading the New York Times online just for the heck of it. But telecom companies sure seem like they want that power, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is now chaired by a former Verizon lawyer and internet-service-provider lackey. This week, Ajit Pai openly said he wants to end so-called net neutrality rules enacted under the Obama administration, which guarantee that telecoms can't lump websites into "packages" and charge customers to access various tiers, as is done with cable TV — which everyone, including most working-class Republicans, hates.

Thus, information-loving Americans must now hope their federal legislators fight Pai's FCC and pass laws defending net neutrality. This battle requires the help of lawmakers who are not monsters and shills for telecom companies — and two Miami lawmakers, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, appear to be both. Here's why you should call them to demand they enforce net neutrality.

Marco Rubio has repeatedly tried to kill net neutrality laws.