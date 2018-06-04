Florida's Food-Stamp Crackdown Increased Arrests and Cost Money, Study Says

In 1996, Democrats and Republicans of all stripes were united in what they then referred to as "welfare reform," a project designed to make it more difficult for low-income Americans to obtain benefits such as food stamps or Medicaid. By making it harder to get assistance, politicos argued, the poor would try harder to get work. After passing a law banning felons with drug convictions from receiving food stamps, the feds said the reforms would also strike a blow to drug crimes.

But a study released earlier this year shows the exact opposite wound up happening in Florida. A University of Maryland researcher found that prison recidivism rates actually grew worse after the law took effect in the Sunshine State. In fact, researcher Cody Tuttle discovered that former felons turned back to crime just to make ends meet because they were automatically barred from accessing social-welfare programs after leaving jail.

"Looking closely at the types of crimes that land these offenders back in prison, I find that the increase in recidivism is driven by crimes that have a monetary motive (property crimes, selling drugs, etc.) rather than crimes like drug possession or violent crimes," Tuttle writes. (The Intercept first reported on the study last week.)