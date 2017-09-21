Broke After Hurricane Irma? Here Are Five Programs to Get Back on Your Feet

After purchasing plywood, filling up on fuel, and buying enough food to feed the family, most Floridians are probably feeling a little strapped this month. Hurricane Irma may not have razed Miami, but for many people, it wiped out savings that will take equally as long to rebuild.

"Everybody's power went out, but the impact of that is very different on different people," says Chuck Elsesser, an attorney at Miami's Community Justice Project, which provides legal services to low-income communities. "If you don't have anyplace to go, if you don't have money for a generator, if you can't get to work because of a lack of power, that has an enormously different impact on people in poor communities than it does on people in communities where the employers might be more forgiving if you don't show up or where you get paid if you don't show up."

To help those who are scrambling to pay their bills or pick up extra shifts, the team at the Community Justice Project has put together a guide (handily translated into English, Spanish, and Kreyol) with information and links that show how to apply for state and federal benefits. Here are five other financial relief programs that could help you balance your checkbook after a big storm: