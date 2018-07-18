Miami Attorney Sues City Over No-Bid David Beckham Proposal for Melreese Country Club

Update 12:30 p.m.: Douglas Muir says a local judge has set a hearing on July 24 to hear his legal challenge to the stadium proposal.

Before David Beckham's group abruptly ditched plans for a stadium in Overtown, one of the biggest roadblocks to that proposal was an ongoing lawsuit by a local activist who claimed the city broke the rules by agreeing to sell the group public land without bidding for other offers.

Now Beckham is facing exactly that same challenge over his new plan to lease the city-owned Melreese Country Club for his Major League Soccer stadium. Local attorney Douglas Muir filed the legal challenge in Miami-Dade Circuit Court this morning, arguing that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and commissioners violated the city's charter by negotiating a no-bid deal for the property with the soccer team. Muir is seeking an expediting hearing on the issue.