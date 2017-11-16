Former Calvary Chapel Pastor Accused of Child Abuse Fired By Funky Biscuit Nightclub

As New Times revealed in an investigation published Tuesday, former Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale Pastor Bob Coy — who once led the largest megachurch in Florida — was accused in 2015 of molesting a girl for more than a decade starting when she was four years old. Coy was never charged in the case, and had already resigned from Calvary over an admitted string of extramarital affairs.

After his preaching career ended, he'd landed work helping to manage the Funky Biscuit, a nightclub in Mizner Park in Boca Raton. That club now says it's terminated any relationship with Coy and that the club's owners had no inkling he'd ever been accused of child abuse.