Former Calvary Chapel Pastor Accused of Child Abuse Fired By Funky Biscuit Nightclub

As New Times revealed in an investigation published Tuesday, former Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale Pastor Bob Coy — who once led the largest megachurch in Florida — was accused in 2015 of molesting a girl for more than a decade starting when she was four years old. Coy was never charged in the case, and had already resigned from Calvary over an admitted string of extramarital affairs.
After his preaching career ended, he'd landed work helping to manage the Funky Biscuit, a nightclub in Mizner Park in Boca Raton. That club now says it's terminated any relationship with Coy and that the club's owners had no inkling he'd ever been accused of child abuse.
"Yesterday, through an article published by Miami New Times, we were made aware of certain allegations involving one of our associates Mr. Bob Coy," the club says in a statement. "Neither The Funky Biscuit, nor any of its employees were aware of these allegations prior to yesterday. Because of the nature of these allegations, The Funky Biscuit has decided to terminate our consulting arrangement with Mr. Coy effective immediately."
The club says Coy was never a full-time employee at the club but rather worked as a contractor on certain management duties.
When confronted at the Funky Biscuit last month by a New Times reporter about the sexual abuse claims, Coy denied the allegations and said he'd passed a polygraph test about them. He declined to provide that test, which he said was not performed for the police, or to talk about the case on the record.
