ACLU Sues City of Homestead for Arresting Critics at Public Meetings

Kim Hill is one of two activist who have been arrested and banned from Homestead public meetings simply for asking for reforms at the police department. In 2016, both Hill and activist James Eric McDonough told WSVN News that they'd been arrested and carted out of city hall three different times, simply for asking for changes at the police department.
But now, Hill wants to force Homestead to change its ways: Today, he sued the city and Mayor Jeff Porter in federal court. The American Civil Liberties Union has now taken up Hill's case, stating that Homestead committed an egregious violation of the First Amendment.
“One of the foundational ideas of our democracy is that all of us have the right to openly and publicly question and challenge our elected officials,” ACLU Greater Miami Chapter legal panel chair Jeanne Baker said in a release. “Those officials cannot use the power of their office to prevent someone from speaking indefinitely just because they don’t like what that person has to say. Mr. Hill has a right to be heard.”
According to the lawsuit, Hill stood up at a podium on August 24 and demanded that Homestead police start wearing body cameras. He said that Homestead cops were "slaughtering" black residents. And he criticized City Councilman Elvis Maldonado, who had claimed at a prior event that he "could not be racist" because he's a Colombian immigrant.
Hill immediately contacted the ACLU, who demanded the city change it's "decorum" policy to prevent more critics from getting arrested. But separately, the city has continued to spar with Hill's fellow activist, McDonough, who nearly faced arrest for simply recording a conversation he had with Police Chief Al Rolle in 2014.
McDonough says he caught a local Homestead cop speeding through a residential area in 2012 — and that, because he filed a complaint against the cop, Homestead PD engaged in a years-long harassment campaign against him. In 2014, McDonough sat down with Rolle in his office while recording the conversation on his phone. He claims Rolle consented to the recording — Rolle denies
McDonough then sued, and a federal appellate court ruled last year that Rundle had illegally threatened to arrest the activist on Rolle's behalf. One month after winning that fight, McDonough sued 30 Miami-area cops for allegedly harassing him for years.
Hill, meanwhile, has since returned to city hall without being apprehended, but he's now suing the city for violations of the First, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, as well as false imprisonment.
“Suppression of free speech should never be a tool for the government to use against dissenters engaged in civil discourse,” Hill said in a news release. “We all have a right to address our leaders, and officials can’t execute a gag order against a person like me simply because they don’t want to hear what we have to say.”
