ACLU Sues City of Homestead for Arresting Critics at Public Meetings

Kim Hill is one of two activist who have been arrested and banned from Homestead public meetings simply for asking for reforms at the police department. In 2016, both Hill and activist James Eric McDonough told WSVN News that they'd been arrested and carted out of city hall three different times, simply for asking for changes at the police department.

Hill says that he criticized the city during an August 24, 2016 meeting and was then immediately arrested for "trespassing." He was released but says the cops then told him that if he came back to city hall, he'd be charged criminally.

But now, Hill wants to force Homestead to change its ways: Today, he sued the city and Mayor Jeff Porter in federal court. The American Civil Liberties Union has now taken up Hill's case, stating that Homestead committed an egregious violation of the First Amendment.