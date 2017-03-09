Ultra Music Festival 2017 Set Times and Phase 3 Lineup Released
You've probably already noticed the scaffolding and LED lights beginning to rise in Bayfront Park. That's because Ultra Music Festival is only a few weeks away.
If that weren't reason enough to get excited, Ultra announced today that the set times and Phase 3 lineup are available on its official app. The tech seems to have enjoyed a substantial upgrade this year. The app features location-based notifications, news updates, live streaming, and built-in Uber ride requests. Organizers have even added emergency push notifications, because even though everyone is going to Ultra to have a good time, attacks in Paris, Orlando, and Playa del Carmen, Mexico, have shown you can never be too safe.
Here's hoping some of that technology also spreads to the festival grounds. Many similar gatherings around the nation have added RFID to tickets, allowing for onsite purchases of items such as food and merchandise — because it's 2017 and getting cash at any festival can be cumbersome.
The Phase 3 lineup announcement didn't reveal any big surprises. However, the app allows you the customize your own schedule and share it with your friends.
Here are the lineup and set times for Ultra Music Festival 2017:
Friday, March 24
Main Stage
11 p.m. to midnight, Major Lazer
9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Martin Garrix
8:35 to 10 p.m., Alesso
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Armin van Buuren
6:25 to 7:25 p.m., Tchami
5:20 to 6:20 p.m., Robin Schulz
4:15 to 5:15 p.m., Don Diablo
Live Stage
11 p.m. to midnight, Rabbit in the Moon
9:30 to 10:30 p.m., Zhu
8 to 9 p.m., KSHMR
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Youngr
Carl Cox Megastructure
10 p.m. to midnight, Carl Cox
8:30 to 10 p.m., Marco Carola
7 to 8:30 p.m., Joseph Capriati
5:30 to 7 p.m., Jon Rundell
4 to 5:30 p.m., Saeed Younan
Worldwide - Korea
11 p.m. to midnight, Datsik
10 to 11 p.m., Adventure Club
9 to 10 p.m., Feed Me
8 to 9 p.m., Netsky
7 to 8 p.m., Slander
6 to 7 p.m., Bro Safari
5 to 6 p.m., DJ Icey
4 to 5 p.m., Justin Oh
Resistance - Arcadia Spider
10:55 to midnight, Maceo Plex
9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Nic Fanciulli
8:55 to 9:55 p.m., Hot Since 82
8:30 to 8:55 p.m., Arcadia Landing Show
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Maya Jane Coles
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Technasia
5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Anna
4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Dosem
UMF Radio - Mad Decent
11 p.m. to midnight, Boombox Central
10 to 11 p.m., Jai Wolf
9 to 10 p.m., Mad Decent Special Guest & Friends
8 to 9 p.m., Party Favor
7 to 8 p.m., Gryffin
6 to 7 p.m., Grandtheft
5 to 6 p.m., Ape Drums
4 to 5 p.m., Ricky Remedy
Oasis
9 to 10 p.m., Bass Control
8 to 9 p.m., Richard Fraioli
7 to 8 p.m., Henri PFR
6 to 7 p.m., Linus
5 to 6 p.m., Moonspeak
4 to 5 p.m., Meta Forza
Saturday, March 25
Main Stage
11 p.m. to midnight, Axwell & Ingrosso
9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Afrojack
8:50 to 9:50 p.m., Above & Beyond
7:15 to 8:45 p.m., Tiësto
6:10 to 7:10 p.m., Steve Aoki
5:05 to 6:05 p.m., Dash Berlin
4 to 5 p.m., Martin Solveig
2:55 to 3:55 p.m., Sam Feldt
1:50 to 2:50 p.m., Frank Walker
12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Tommie Sunshine
Noon to 12:40 p.m., Raiden
Live Stage
10:45 p.m. to midnight., the Prodigy
9:15 to 10:30 p.m., Chase & Status
7:45 to 9 p.m., Ice Cube
6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Cypress Hill
4:45 to 6 p.m., Lexz Pryde & Special Guests
2 to 3 p.m., Afrobeta
Carl Cox Megastructure
10 p.m. to midnight, Carl Cox
8 to 10 p.m., Sasha & John Digweed
6:30 to 8 p.m., Tale of Us
5 to 6:30 p.m., Black Coffee
3 to 5 p.m., the Martinez Brothers
Noon to 1 p.m., Eli & Fur
Worldwide - Japan
11 p.m. to midnight, Nicky Romero
10 to 11 p.m., Alan Walker
9 to 10 p.m., Laidback Luke
8 to 9 p.m., Cedric Gervais
7 to 8 p.m., Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
6 to 7 p.m., Swanky Tunes
5 to 6 p.m., Kungs
4 to 5 p.m., Sander Kleinenberg
3 to 4 p.m., Sophie Francis
2 to 3 p.m., Kyroman
1 to 2 p.m., TJO
Noon to 1 p.m., Ksuke
Resistance - Arcadia Spider
10:55 to midnight, Adam Beyer
9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Dubfire
8:55 to 9:55 p.m., Chris Liebing
8:30 to 8:55 p.m., Arcadia Landing Show
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Marcel Dettman
5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Matador
4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Matthias Tanzmann
3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Kölsch
2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Reboot
1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Hector
12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Elio Ruso
UMF Radio - OWSLA
11 p.m. to midnight, OWSLA All-Star B2B
10 to 11 p.m., OWSLA Special Guest
8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Valentino Khan
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wiwek
6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Joyryde
5 to 6:15 p.m., DJ Sliink
3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Vindata
2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Chris Lake
1:15 to 2:30 p.m., Team EZY
Noon to 1:15 p.m., Blaise James
Biscayne Stage
11 p.m. to midnight, Mykris
10 to 11 p.m., Abel Ramos >< Albert Nev
9 to 10 p.m., Diego Miranda
8 to 9 p.m., DJ Fresh & Euphonik
7 to 8 p.m., Los de la Vega
6 to 7 p.m., Nate Campbell
5 to 6 p.m., Metaphysical
4 to 5 p.m., Adam Trigger
3 to 4 p.m., Casey Kiss
2 to 3 p.m., DJ Tandim
1 to 2 p.m., Neils Pka Most
Oasis
9 to 10 p.m., Jimmie Page
8 to 9 p.m., Soul Goodman
7 to 8 p.m., Dabura
6 to 7 p.m., Lemony Snikettes
5 to 6 p.m., Teezy
4 to 5 p.m., DJ Shalomar
3 to 4 p.m., Ben Spence
2 to 3 p.m., Axion Fuentes
1 to 2 p.m., DJ Redline
Noon to 1 p.m., DJ Cosmo
Sunday, March 26
Main Stage
10 to 11 p.m., DJ Snake
8:50 to 9:55 p.m., David Guetta
7:50 to 8:50 p.m., Zedd
6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hardwell
5:25 to 6:25 p.m., Galantis
4:20 to 5:20 p.m., Fedde le Grand
3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Showtek
2:10 to 3:10 p.m., BT
1:05 to 2:05 p.m., Mykris
Noon to 1 p.m., DJ Nano
Live Stage
10:10 p.m. to 11 a.m., Justice
8:25 to 10 p.m., Underworld
5:25 to 7:25 p.m., Barclay Crenshaw
2:55 to 4:15 p.m., Goldfish
2 to 2:45 p.m., Marta Sanchez and Jean Marie
A State of Trance
9 p.m. to 11 a.m., Armin van Buuren
8 to 9 p.m., NYWR
7 to 8 p.m., Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella
6 to 7 p.m., Andrew Rayel
5 to 6 p.m., Aly & Fila
4 to 5 p.m., Vini Vici
3 to 4 p.m., Sander van Doorn Brings You P.Haze 3
2 to 3 p.m., Alpha 9
1 to 2 p.m., David Gravell
Noon to 1 p.m., Ruben de Ronde
Worldwide
10 to 11 p.m., GTA
9 to 10 p.m., Getter
8 to 9 p.m., Slushii
7 to 8 p.m., NGHTMRE
6 to 7 p.m., Malaa
5 to 6 p.m., Rezz
4 to 5 p.m., Mercer
3 to 4 p.m., 4B
2 to 3 p.m., Lookas
1 to 2 p.m., Green Lantern
Noon to 1 p.m., GG Magree
Resistance - Arcadia Spider
10 to 11 p.m., Jamie Jones
8:55 to 10 p.m., Seth Troxler
8:30 to 8:55 p.m., Arcadia Landing Show
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Eats Everything
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Stephan Bodzin
5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Jackmaster
4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Patrick Topping
3:30 to 4:30 p.m., wAFF B2B Nathan Barato
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cristoph
12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Josefin Rosén
Noon to 12:45 p.m., Riotgear
UMF Radio - Jacked
10 to to 11 p.m., Bassjackers
9:30 to 10 p.m., Ty Dolla $ign
6 to 9:30 p.m., Afrojack with Special Guests
5 to 6 p.m., Quintino
4 to 5 p.m., D.O.D.
3 to 4 p.m., Apster B2B D-Wayne
1:30 to 3 p.m., Oliver Rosa
Noon to 1:30 p.m., Bobby Burns
Biscayne Stage
10 to 11 p.m., Antz
9 to 10 p.m., Nadya
8 to 9 p.m., Rodrigo Vieira
7 to 8 p.m., Rob B B2B Bob B
Oasis
10 to 11 p.m., Takshak
9 to 10 p.m., Wyzzard
8 to 9 p.m., Jason Daniel
7 to 8 p.m., Beardsace
6 to 7 p.m., Logon Dakota
5 to 6 p.m., X-Con
4 to 5 p.m., IDeal & J-Break
3 to 4 p.m., Juno
2 to 3 p.m., Esrever
1 to 2 p.m., DJ K9
Ultra Music Festival 2017
March 24 through 26 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General-admission tickets are sold out; VIP tickets cost $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

