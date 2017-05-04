menu


Rolling Loud 2017 Set Times

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Mac Miller
Mac Miller
Photo by G L Askew II
Will Rolling Loud ascend to the pantheon of great Miami music festivals when it takes over Bayfront Park this weekend? Audiences will be the judge.

There's no doubt the event has one of the most impressive hip-hop lineups of any festival in the nation. A$AP Rocky, Mac Miller, Lil Wayne, Joey Bada$$, Run the Jewels, Young Thug, Future, and others will grace Rolling Loud's two stages. The biggest scheduling conflict appears to be Saturday, when Young Thug seems brave enough to go head-to-head with Kendrick Lamar, who is arguably the most celebrated rapper today.

And for downtown residents who fear an Ultra redux, it seems Rolling Loud might be a bit more manageable. Though the festival expects 40,000 people each day, the two-stage setup and limited number of acts  — compared to Ultra at least — might produce a lot less noise. So just line up those episodes of The Handmaid's Tale you've been meaning to see and wait until the fest is over. (Arguably, by living downtown, you kind of knew what you were signing up for, right?)

For those heading to Rolling Loud, here's the complete lineup with set times.

Friday, May 5

Postmates Stage
5 p.m. Kembe X
5:20 p.m. Jay IDK
5:45 p.m. The Underachievers
7 p.m. Curren$y
8:30 p.m. Mac Miller
10 p.m. A$AP Rocky

Monster Energy Stage
5 p.m. Saint Jhn
5:20 p.m. Eearz
5:40 p.m. Rich Chigga
6:30 p.m. Larry June
7:30 p.m. Flatbush Zombies
9 p.m. Lil Yachty
10:30 p.m. Lil Wayne

Saturday, May 6

Postmates Stage
1 p.m. Malcolm Anthony
1:15 p.m. Polly A
1:35 p.m. Key!
1:55 p.m. Keith Ape
2:20 p.m. Jazz Cartier
3:30 p.m. Wifisfuneral
4:30 p.m. Ski Mask the Slump God
5:30 p.m. Denzel Curry
7 p.m. XXXTentacion
8:30 p.m. Joey Bada$$
10 p.m. Kendrick Lamar

Monster Energy Stage
1 p.m. Azizi Gibson
1:35 p.m. Nebu Kiniza
2:15 p.m. A. Chal
2:55 p.m. Dreezy
3:45 p.m. Trill Sammy
4:45 p.m. Chief Keef
6 p.m. Seshollowaterboyz
7:30 p.m. Action Bronson
9 p.m. Run the Jewels
10:30 p.m. Young Thug

Sunday, May 7

Postmates Stage
1 p.m. Bobo Swae
1:50 p.m. Impxct
2:35 p.m. Robb Bank$
3:25 p.m. Aminé
4:30 p.m. Special Guest
6 p.m. 21 Savage
7:30 p.m. Post Malone
9 p.m. Future

Monster Energy Stage
1 p.m. Teenear
1:15 p.m. Topaz Jones
1:45 p.m. Chaz French
2:10 p.m. Zoey Dollaz
3 p.m. Blackbear
4:30 p.m. Smokepurpp & Lil Pump
5:15 p.m. Playboi Carti
6:30 p.m. Migos
8 p.m. Lil Uzi Vert
9:30 p.m. Travis Scott

Rolling Loud
With Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and others. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets are sold out.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.

