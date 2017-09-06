A Miami Strip Club Is Hosting a Hurricane Watch Party, Of Course

There's really no wrong way to psychologically deal with an impending disaster, so long as you're ensuring your own safety. Some of us check the news incessantly, looking for any new update on Hurricane Irma. Some are evacuating and others are hunkering down with as many provisions as they can find. Most of us just want to ride out the storm with our friends and families.

But out there in the great sea of humanity, there are the few, the proud, the brave and the bold, who stare into the uncertain oblivion of the storm and think: "I'm going to a strip club."

It may seem insane to think, but those people have got to exist, especially in Miami. That's why the Office, a gentlemen's club in Miami Gardens, is holding a hurricane watch party tonight, all night, until the club closes at 6 a.m. The club is also offering $100 Patron and Hennessy, because if you're not spending money on food and water you might as well use it to get hammered.