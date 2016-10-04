III Points Remains Unaffected by Hurricane Matthew

III Points 2016 is happening, rain or shine. Photo by Karli Evans

It's been a while since we've had a hurricane in these parts of our state. And folks are understandably jumpy. South Florida has recently been added to the cone of uncertainty and Miami is now officially under a tropical storm watch, which runs from the Seven Mile Bridge in the Keys to Deerfield Beach. A hurricane warning has been issued from Deerfield north to the Volusia/Brevard County line.

If the storm continues on its trajectory, it will brush past South Florida on Thursday, and by Friday be close to the Georgia state line.

Naturally, the music fans of Miami have been wondering what that means for III Points, one of the year's most anticipated South Florida music events.

Right now, not much. While the festival is keeping a close eye on the storm, it has confirmed with New Times that III Points is scheduled to go on as planned. Tickets are still available via iiipoints.com.

As it stands now, the worst of the storm should be past us before the first 5 p.m. sets are scheduled to play at III Points. By Saturday and Sunday, the second and third day of the festival, the storm should be well up the east coast. Inclement weather isn't rare when it comes to concerts in South Florida. Ultra 2015 opened with a very wet day, which forced multiple stages to close down.

Even if things do get a little wet this weekend, III Points' indoor stages should offer refuge to the poncho-less among us. We will continue to monitor the storm and be in touch with the festival. If anything changes, we will update the story. But, for now, III Points 2016 remains unaffected.

