Five Local Acts to Check Out at III Points 2022

Bitter BabeYou'll feel far from bitter moving your hips to the high-energy, seductive beats of a Bitter Babe set. Behind each mix comes a sonic journey channeled through her Colombian-born roots. The DJ, who also goes by Laura Solarte, conjures up the experimental house and deep rave rhythms heavily inspired by the United Kingdom and Latin diasporas. The story-building technique is also heard in her latest EP, Clubrom 004, in collaboration with producer Nick León. 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at S3quenc3.
Haute TensionHaute Tension is as worldly as its founders, guitarist Alexandre Merbouti and bassist Monica McGivern, who develop sounds from cumbia, funk, and feminist garage rock origins. For an underground psychedelic surf-noir band, it's one of the most notable groups in Miami's rock scene. And you can count on a new performance every time. The duo's strength lies in a natural willingness to create a unique experience contingent upon the crowd's vibes. For this show, the pair takes the stage as the sun sets, a fitting time for a soulful and literal warm embrace. 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Vision.
House of PrisElectronic artist House of Pris (AKA Priscilla Cavalcante) grew up in Brazil when the primary source of jamming to dance music in the early '90s was at an underground baile funk party. Kids in their hometown could rarely afford to find this genre anywhere else, the 43 year old tells New Times. Now, Pris uses their platform to amplify modern and avant-garde beats and increase the accessibility of Brazilian funk. They're currently on a fast-tempo '90s kick, but their style is ever-evolving. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Door IV.
MJ NebradaMJ Nebreda doesn't want to be known for one thing. Raised in Venezuela, the artist has produced a range of Latin electronic projects influenced by dembow, bolero, house, and techno — all of which come alive in her upcoming EP, Amor en Los Tiempos de Odio. She plans to perform the unreleased tracks at III Points for a heartwarming set where urban pop meets classic reggaeton. 2 to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Vision.
Winter WrongWinter Wrong (AKA Summer Wright) is here for the femmes and queers. The stage name Winter Wrong derives from a bully in the seventh grade. Little did they know she would use it to launch her uplifting, bass-heavy artistry. Much like Winter's own expression, her cheery pop-electro mixes foster euphoric and mysterious tones, coinciding with honest and poignant energy. No matter your mood, Winter's emotional fusion encourages a myriad of vibes for both the silly and misunderstood. 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 22, at Door IV.
III Points 2022. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $119 to $499 via iiipoints.frontgatetickets.com.