Five Local Acts to Check Out at III Points 2022

Bitter Babe

Haute Tension

House of Pris

click to enlarge MJ Nebreda Photo courtesy of the artist

MJ Nebrada

Winter Wrong

Sure, the headliners are enticing, but above all else, Miami-based acts are precisely what III Points is built upon. Big-time artists wouldn't be anything without their local platforms to propel them from humble beginnings. While the list of local artists stretches far beyond this, here are some that make up the city's duality of genres and cultures — for Miami, by Miami.You'll feel far from bitter moving your hips to the high-energy, seductive beats of a Bitter Babe set. Behind each mix comes a sonic journey channeled through her Colombian-born roots. The DJ, who also goes by Laura Solarte, conjures up the experimental house and deep rave rhythms heavily inspired by the United Kingdom and Latin diasporas. The story-building technique is also heard in her latest EP,, in collaboration with producer Nick León.Haute Tension is as worldly as its founders, guitarist Alexandre Merbouti and bassist Monica McGivern, who develop sounds from cumbia, funk, and feminist garage rock origins. For an underground psychedelic surf-noir band, it's one of the most notable groups in Miami's rock scene. And you can count on a new performance every time. The duo's strength lies in a natural willingness to create a unique experience contingent upon the crowd's vibes. For this show, the pair takes the stage as the sun sets, a fitting time for a soulful and literal warm embrace.Electronic artist House of Pris (AKA Priscilla Cavalcante) grew up in Brazil when the primary source of jamming to dance music in the early '90s was at an underground baile funk party. Kids in their hometown could rarely afford to find this genre anywhere else, the 43 year old tells. Now, Pris uses their platform to amplify modern and avant-garde beats and increase the accessibility of Brazilian funk. They're currently on a fast-tempo '90s kick, but their style is ever-evolving.MJ Nebreda doesn't want to be known for one thing. Raised in Venezuela, the artist has produced a range of Latin electronic projects influenced by dembow, bolero, house, and techno — all of which come alive in her upcoming EP,. She plans to perform the unreleased tracks at III Points for a heartwarming set where urban pop meets classic reggaeton.Winter Wrong (AKA Summer Wright) is here for the femmes and queers. The stage name Winter Wrong derives from a bully in the seventh grade. Little did they know she would use it to launch her uplifting, bass-heavy artistry. Much like Winter's own expression, her cheery pop-electro mixes foster euphoric and mysterious tones, coinciding with honest and poignant energy. No matter your mood, Winter's emotional fusion encourages a myriad of vibes for both the silly and misunderstood.