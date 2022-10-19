A Queer Guide to III Points 2022

AR Kedabar Photo by Karli Evans

click to enlarge Palomino Blond Photo by Nicole Miller

click to enlarge Guitarist Laz Matus (middle) of Frogs Show Mercy Photo by Moriah King

click to enlarge Ms. Mada Photo by @coolgirlconnection

click to enlarge Pressure Point Photo by Kemka Ajoku

click to enlarge Ultrathem Photo courtesy of the artist

III Points proves to be, yet again, an international orb for some of the most eclectic LGBTQ artists. From queer icons Maya Jane Cole in 2016 to Kali Uchis in 2017, the alternative music festival has grown into a booming space for both the veterans and newbies in the scene.This year's lineup is heavy in genres heard throughout decades of queer protest and advocacy, such as the pivotal experimental rock and electronic realms. With punk that rose from the riot-grrrl movement to vibrant house sounds of ballroom culture, these queer artists embrace the epitome of freedom by summoning an eclectic space to be. While the list goes on, here are some of the queer artists revolutionizing the sphere of counter-culture at III Points.Peruvian artist AR Kedabar is a manifester and feeler of energies — "AR" stands for Andrea Reyes, and Kedabar from the playful incantation, abracadabra. Known for her roots in dembow, house, and bolero, the self-described astrologer slows things down with her latest single, "Boundless," which dips into a volatile elegance inspired by classic jazz artists Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday. The Miami-based artist promises a show oozing romance, sensuality, and mysticism.Palomino Blond's Carli Acosta and Emma Arevelo bring a unique sense of rawness to the stage through their mission to break down the boundaries of love and create vibes that allow listeners to feel free. Acosta — the band's lesbian and nonbinary guitarist and vocalist — is inspired by the sounds of transgender artists Sophie and members of the feminist punk band G.L.O.S.S. Arevelo, the trans nonbinary drummer, adds a taste of pop to the quartet's heavy strings and dark aesthetics.Kendall-based nonbinary guitarist Laz Matus wants you to feel something — loss, loneliness, trauma, and the like. Frogs Show Mercy band member strives to dismantle Midwestern emo — a hardcore genre comprised of vulnerable, confessional nuances. Through unorthodox punk riffs and hip-hop, Matus' quirky, down-to-earth charm unleashes during each high-energy show that you'll be sure to break a sweat in the pit.If you're wondering where to kick off the night, Ms. Mada (AKA Rachel Tumada) will get you started on the right (dancing) foot with a self-described hint of grit. Club Space's resident DJ blends more than 12 years behind the deck to produce percussion-heavy classic house mixes mostly based on old-school tracks — a switch-up from her earlier years in deep house. Her music, much like her queer identity, puts authenticity and free expression at its forefront.A staple among Miami's Caribbean nightlife, Haitian artist Pressure Point (AKA Akia Dorsainvil) is on a mission to amplify the Black pioneers of electronic music. Their Masisi party, which launched in 2019, grew to be Miami's international epicenter for queers, femmes, and nonbinary people of color — a space Pressure says the city lacks. From this resident artist at the Palm Heights hotel in the Cayman Islands, you can expect an immersive live set using drums, vocals, and beats that pay homage to their Haitian and South Floridian communities.Every set by Ultrathem (AKA Gami) feels like a new psychedelic trip, and if you're actually tripping, she invites listeners to fall under her trance, quite literally. Over the past few years, the transgender woman researched how sounds can induce mood-enhancing frequencies via her electronic techno mixes. With this, the Miami-based artist is in her "acid heiress" era, which she describes as a sonically transformative journey to expect the unexpected.