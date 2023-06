Skrillex and Grimes Added to III Points 2023 Lineup

¿Téo?

Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami

Alice Glass

ALKMST

Aluna

Âme B2B Dixon

Ashley Venom B2B Pressure Point

Bedouin

Berrakka B2B Saturnsarii

Black Coffee

Black Loops

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bort B2B Soul Departed

Caribou

Caroline Polachek

Cloonee

Coffintexts B2B Sister System

Cole Knight

D. Tiffany B2B Roza Terenzi

Daizy

Daniel Avery B2B Danny Daze

Daphni

DJ Fitness

DJ Ray

Dom Dolla

Donzii

Dunn B2B Sleepy C

Eliza Rose

Emma B2B Frny

Explosions in the Sky

Feh B2B Mr. Tron

Fred Again.

Glass Body

Gorgon City

Grimes

House of Pris B2B Carozilla

Iggy Pop

Illangelo B2B Angelfire

INVT

Ivy Lab X Lake Hills (A/V)

Jaialai

Jamie Jones: Otherworld

Jacques Greene

Jeff Mills

Jockstrap

John Summit B2B Green Velvet

Jonny From Space

Joy Orbison

Ju

Keinemusik (&me, Rampa, Adam Port)

Krishna Villar B2B Lagrimas de Oro

La Poodle

Lane 8

Las Nubes

Lilly Palmer

Lucy From the Internet

Marie Qrie B2B Mauricio

Mau P

Miluhska

MJ Nebreda

Moscoman & WhiteSquare

Ms. Mada B2B Monoky

Mystic Bill B2B Will Buck

Natalia Roth B2B Danyelino

Nii Tei B2B Generous B

Nia Archives

Nick León

Omri.

Perel

Phiphi

Pomegranate

Psychic Mirrors

Radar B2B Shyda

Richie Hawtin's S3quenc3

Richie Hell (Live A/V)

Rony Seikaly

Sad MCs

Sagittarius Aquarius

Sbtrkt

Seafoam Walls

Shinobi

Skrillex

Stephan Jolk B2B Malóne

The Dare

The Invisible

The Martinez Brothers present Isotropic

Thunderpony B2B Max Stern

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present Love Minus Zero

Tirzah

Tokischa

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

TSHA

Tvss

Two Shell

Ultrathem B2B Winter Wrong

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

VTSS

X Club

If April's lineup announcement didn't push you to buy tickets for this year's III Points, perhaps the full lineup will. Today, the Wynwood music festival announced its complete bill for the 2023 edition.Joining already-announced headliners Fred again.. and Iggy Pop at the top of the bill are American dubstep pioneer Skrillex, electro-pop singer and occasional DJ Grimes, and South African producer Black Coffee. Skrillex's addition to the lineup only adds to the speculation that he could join Fred again.. for another onstage collaboration. You only need Four Tet to complete the supergroup trio that has been occasionally popping up.Grimes has been spending more time behind the decks than performing live. Her appearance on the III Points bill comes with the description of "Elf.Tech ARt rAIve," meaning she probably won't perform live. She recently released "Welcome to the Opera," her collaboration with Anyma (Tale of Us' Matteo Milleri). The Canadian singer first broke through in 2012 with her third album,. She achieved more mainstream recognition after dating billionaire Elon Musk, with whom she has two children. Her pairing with Musk perplexed her mostly progressive-leaning fanbase — especially after Musk descended into alt-right conspiracies. She has since separated from him.Meanwhile, Black Coffee is no stranger to South Florida audiences. He often spins at local nightclubs and is one of the few DJs that can spin at tourist-driven spots like LIV and dance-music institutions like Club Space without losing cred.Other notable lineup additions include '90s hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, electronic musician Joy Orbison, rock band Explosions in the Sky performing the 2003 album,, English duo Jockstrap, former Crystal Castles frontwoman Alice Glass, Canadian musician Dan Snaith performing both as Caribou and Daphni, UK bass duo Two Shell, and experimental pop singer Tirzah. They join previously announced acts Caroline Polachek, Tokischa, and Sbtrkt.Also returning this is James Murphy and Soulwax's David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele's traveling party Despacio, which, if you read New Times' review of its debut last year , you'll know it was a highlight of the weekend.If you didn't grab a ticket when the initial lineup was announced in April, you get another chance to secure admission. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 22, at noon at iiipoints.com Check out the full III Points 2023 lineup in alphabetical order: