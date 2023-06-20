Skrillex and Grimes Added to III Points 2023 Lineup

Joining already-announced headliners Fred again.. and Iggy Pop at the top of the bill are American dubstep pioneer Skrillex, electro-pop singer and occasional DJ Grimes, and South African producer Black Coffee. Skrillex's addition to the lineup only adds to the speculation that he could join Fred again.. for another onstage collaboration. You only need Four Tet to complete the supergroup trio that has been occasionally popping up.
Grimes has been spending more time behind the decks than performing live. Her appearance on the III Points bill comes with the description of "Elf.Tech ARt rAIve," meaning she probably won't perform live. She recently released "Welcome to the Opera," her collaboration with Anyma (Tale of Us' Matteo Milleri). The Canadian singer first broke through in 2012 with her third album, Visions. She achieved more mainstream recognition after dating billionaire Elon Musk, with whom she has two children. Her pairing with Musk perplexed her mostly progressive-leaning fanbase — especially after Musk descended into alt-right conspiracies. She has since separated from him.
Meanwhile, Black Coffee is no stranger to South Florida audiences. He often spins at local nightclubs and is one of the few DJs that can spin at tourist-driven spots like LIV and dance-music institutions like Club Space without losing cred.
Other notable lineup additions include '90s hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, electronic musician Joy Orbison, rock band Explosions in the Sky performing the 2003 album, The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place, English duo Jockstrap, former Crystal Castles frontwoman Alice Glass, Canadian musician Dan Snaith performing both as Caribou and Daphni, UK bass duo Two Shell, and experimental pop singer Tirzah. They join previously announced acts Caroline Polachek, Tokischa, and Sbtrkt.
Also returning this is James Murphy and Soulwax's David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele's traveling party Despacio, which, if you read New Times' review of its debut last year, you'll know it was a highlight of the weekend.
If you didn't grab a ticket when the initial lineup was announced in April, you get another chance to secure admission. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 22, at noon at iiipoints.com.
Check out the full III Points 2023 lineup in alphabetical order:
- ¿Téo?
- Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami
- Alice Glass
- ALKMST
- Aluna
- Âme B2B Dixon
- Ashley Venom B2B Pressure Point
- Bedouin
- Berrakka B2B Saturnsarii
- Black Coffee
- Black Loops
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Bort B2B Soul Departed
- Caribou
- Caroline Polachek
- Cloonee
- Coffintexts B2B Sister System
- Cole Knight
- D. Tiffany B2B Roza Terenzi
- Daizy
- Daniel Avery B2B Danny Daze
- Daphni
- DJ Fitness
- DJ Ray
- Dom Dolla
- Donzii
- Dunn B2B Sleepy C
- Eliza Rose
- Emma B2B Frny
- Explosions in the Sky
- Feh B2B Mr. Tron
- Fred Again.
- Glass Body
- Gorgon City
- Grimes
- House of Pris B2B Carozilla
- Iggy Pop
- Illangelo B2B Angelfire
- INVT
- Ivy Lab X Lake Hills (A/V)
- Jaialai
- Jamie Jones: Otherworld
- Jacques Greene
- Jeff Mills
- Jockstrap
- John Summit B2B Green Velvet
- Jonny From Space
- Joy Orbison
- Ju
- Keinemusik (&me, Rampa, Adam Port)
- Krishna Villar B2B Lagrimas de Oro
- La Poodle
- Lane 8
- Las Nubes
- Lilly Palmer
- Lucy From the Internet
- Marie Qrie B2B Mauricio
- Mau P
- Miluhska
- MJ Nebreda
- Moscoman & WhiteSquare
- Ms. Mada B2B Monoky
- Mystic Bill B2B Will Buck
- Natalia Roth B2B Danyelino
- Nii Tei B2B Generous B
- Nia Archives
- Nick León
- Omri.
- Perel
- Phiphi
- Pomegranate
- Psychic Mirrors
- Radar B2B Shyda
- Richie Hawtin's S3quenc3
- Richie Hell (Live A/V)
- Rony Seikaly
- Sad MCs
- Sagittarius Aquarius
- Sbtrkt
- Seafoam Walls
- Shinobi
- Skrillex
- Stephan Jolk B2B Malóne
- The Dare
- The Invisible
- The Martinez Brothers present Isotropic
- Thunderpony B2B Max Stern
- Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present Love Minus Zero
- Tirzah
- Tokischa
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- TSHA
- Tvss
- Two Shell
- Ultrathem B2B Winter Wrong
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- VTSS
- X Club