Fred Again.. and Iggy Pop Will Headline III Points 2023

Well, the Wynwood-born and -bred festival hopes to do it all over again when it returns Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, with producer/singer-songwriter du jour Fred Again.. and Detroit punk legend Iggy Pop as the headliners. This year's event also marks III Point's tenth anniversary.
"Being ahead of the curve hasn't been easy and has required taking risks," David Sinopoli, the festival's cofounder, said in a statement. "We set out on a mission ten years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past ten years."
Fred has had a massively successful rise after the release of his third album, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), last year. He had worked behind the scenes in relative obscurity for years, producing tracks for artists like Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Rita Ora, Stormzy, and Ellie Goulding. Hell, he's even worked with the legend Brian Eno. Lately, he's gaining even more notoriety thanks to his collaboration with Skrillex and Four Tet, "Baby again..," and a string of appearances together. The trio recently closed the second weekend of Coachella after would-be headliner Frank Ocean bailed on the festival following what was widely considered a messy performance by the elusive singer-songwriter during the first weekend.
On the other hand, Iggy Pop doesn't need an introduction — but I'll give one anyway. The punk elder statesman got his start in the Michigan rock scene before leading the Stooges in the late 1960s. Throughout his career, Pop found success both as part of the band and as a solo artist. You may think you don't know any of Pop's work, but you do: "Lust for Life," which he co-wrote with David Bowie in 1977, is perhaps his biggest claim to fame. Although he's solidly considered a Michigan music legend, Pop calls Miami home these days.
Further down the bill, other standouts include avant-pop chanteuse Caroline Polachek, who released her latest album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, earlier this year to universal acclaim. There's also Dominican dembow act Tokischa, who has continued to freak out conservatives across Latin America with her sexually charged lyrics. And there's also UK garage/post-dubstep icon Sbtrkt, who delivers the kind of dubstep that sounds miles apart from 2010s brostep.
III Points is also allowing two of its stages to be curated for the first time. Techno producer Richie Hawtin will curate the S3quenc3 stage while house duo/actual siblings, the Martinez Brothers, will take over Isotropic. There will be nine stages in total across the Mana Wynwood complex.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 26, at noon via iiipoints.com.
Here's the full phase-one lineup in alphabetical order:
- Caroline Polachek
- Fred Again..
- Iggy Pop
- Jamie Jones
- Keinemusik (&Me, Rampa, and Adam Port)
- Lane 8
- Richie Hawtin curates S3quence3
- Sbtrkt
- The Blaze
- The Martinez Brothers present Isotropic
- Tokischa
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- VTSS