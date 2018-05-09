With Hard Knock Wife, Ali Wong Is More Ferocious Than Ever

You don’t need to suffer from synesthesia to smell certain comedy specials. Dave Chappelle’s whiffs of designer jackets, John Mulaney’s of fresh laundry and Jim Gaffigan’s the lingering stench of fast food. A great many reek of sweat and B.O. and an excess of leather. Ali Wong’s second Netflix special, Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, has a pungent scent all its own — a combination of baby head, breast milk, sex fluids and that acrid, vinegary extreme perspiration that either comes from bodily trauma or not sleeping for three days straight. You probably don’t want to get anywhere near it, but you’ll definitely want to hear about everything that happened to produce it.

Premiering on Mother’s Day (May 13), Hard Knock Wife — along with the films Tully and Blockers — makes for some filthily maternal (and wonderfully progressive) counterprogramming. A (re)watch of Wong’s breakout special, 2015’s Baby Cobra, is highly recommended, since Hard Knock Wife serves as a sequel in many ways to the stories the comedian told about her strategic courtship of her Harvard Business School grad husband and her (patently untrue) desire to become a lady of leisure. As in Baby Cobra, Wong is once again many months pregnant. Her skintight, animal-print dress stretched over her bowling-ball baby bump silently explodes the borders between maternal and sexy, feminine and funny, selfless and attention-seeking. She yells, a lot, again, though with meticulous comic timing. You might have to be an Asian woman to fully understand how fucking exhilarating it is to watch a crowd applaud an Asian woman screaming at the top of her lungs.

Bluntly bawdy if a bit familiar, Hard Knock Wife is something like catching up with a gloriously TMI friend you haven’t seen in a while. In the years since Baby Cobra, Wong has become a mother, the breadwinning spouse, and a minor celebrity. The new special mostly riffs on these new developments. Its insights aren’t as original as Baby Cobra’s, but it’s a tighter set that left me howling alone in my apartment and hoping I’ll one day no longer be haunted by Wong’s reinterpretation of Jack Nicholson’s most iconic scene in The Shining as crazed anilingus.