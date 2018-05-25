The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Hope those glimmers of sunshine the past couple of days were enough to hold you
Here's a look at the best events happening this weekend. Stay dry, Miami.
The Museum of Contemporary Art presents "Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly," running this weekend through August 5. The exhibit spotlights the work of 37 artists native to the Americas separated into conceptual categories such as "indigenous," "immigrant," and "assimilated." Monarchs are employed within the exhibit both metaphorically and literally — Miami-based artist, Franky Cruz, has installed a greenhouse inside the museum that will house caterpillars that will metamorphose into butterflies as the exhibit progresses. Opens Thursday, May 24, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. General admission is $5 and free for museum members.
Kanye isn't the only musical hero who's let us down lately. For years, Morrissey has been making questionable comments about the far right, #MeToo, and other pressing social issues. But if the Smiths' records were everything to you in your teens and young adulthood, it's impossible to
Actor, director, and musician extraordinaire Whitney White is bringing the women of Shakespeare's works to life in the modern era. Her first play, Macbeth in Stride, zoomed in on the fall of Lady M., and now her latest work, By the Queen, owns the stage at the Miami Theater Center. The piece follows the rise and fall of a notable Shakespeare character, Queen Margaret, set to a backdrop of soulful rock including Janis Joplin. 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, and select dates through June 9 at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; tickets.vendini.com. Tickets cost $25.
The Frost Museum of Science's latest exhibit, "The Power of Poison," is diving deep into Florida's toxic species as well some of the scary creatures found around the world. The interactive exhibit boasts live poisonous species, a replica of Colombia's Chocó Forest, and other creepy yet fascinating displays. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26, through September 3 at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Adult tickets cost $29, and various discounts and passes are available.
In recent years, films such as Blackfish and The Cove have heightened public interest in the plight of animals living in captivity. But many animal rights activists have been advocating for the safe release of animals like Miami Seaquarium's Lolita, also known as Tokitae, for decades. Members of the Lummi Nation will once again call for her release at three events this weekend, including a totem pole blessing at Miami Circle Park, a program at FIU, and a rally at Virginia Key Beach Park. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26, in the Miami Circle at Brickell Point, 465 Brickell Ave., Miami; 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Florida International University Graham Center Ballrooms, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 27, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Dr., Key Biscayne; sacredsea.org/events.
Have you been scraping around for that one seemingly unobtainable album? You should probably check out the Miami Record Fair. Put on by the good folks at Gramps and Terrestrial Funk, the fair boasts 28 tables blanketed in records and other funky stuff. Pizza Tropical will sell slices onsite, and Gramps will provide the booze. Noon Saturday, May 26, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.
Time to bust out that handy retractable roof. Beerfest is back at Marlins Park this weekend, and the grim weather forecast is no excuse
The Air & Sea Show this Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach is a two-day, four-block event including an incredible military air show, water activities, and night-pyro demonstrations. There's also the DJ Irie-hosted Music Explosion, featuring Shaggy, former Nickelodeon star and Pharrell collaborator MAX, rapper Kent Jones, and the USAF Max Impact Band and Honor Guard Drill Team. With its dedication to the work done by the U.S. military, the event is the perfect way to memorialize those who've died in service to this country. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27, between 11th and 14th Streets on the beach, Miami Beach; usasalute.com/event. Admission is free.
Yoga builds mental and physical strength, improves flexibility, and gets you
