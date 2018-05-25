The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Hope those glimmers of sunshine the past couple of days were enough to hold you over, because it's about to be another wet weekend in South Florida because of the tropical system developing in the Gulf. That's right — just shy of one week before the official beginning of hurricane season, Tropical Storm Alberto might make an early entrance to South Florida's hurricane party. But Floridians know summer weather can be unpredictable, so there are still plenty of events scheduled to keep you entertained this Memorial Day weekend. Two new exhibits at the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science are timely rainy-day alternatives, and the party will go on at Marlins Park's Beerfest this weekend no matter the forecast.

Here's a look at the best events happening this weekend. Stay dry, Miami.

EXPAND "Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly" opens at MOCA this week. Photo courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art presents "Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly," running this weekend through August 5. The exhibit spotlights the work of 37 artists native to the Americas separated into conceptual categories such as "indigenous," "immigrant," and "assimilated." Monarchs are employed within the exhibit both metaphorically and literally — Miami-based artist, Franky Cruz, has installed a greenhouse inside the museum that will house caterpillars that will metamorphose into butterflies as the exhibit progresses. Opens Thursday, May 24, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. General admission is $5 and free for museum members.