There's An 80 Percent Chance Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida By Memorial Day

There's already plenty of depression to go around in South Florida before this Memorial Day. Traffic's gonna be a ludicrous nightmare thanks to Miami Beach's totally not-race-related crackdown on Urban Beach Weekend. The Marlins belong in the trash can, and the Dolphins will probably be even worse. And now, an actual depression might just roll over the peninsula for the holiday weekend.

The National Hurricane Center this morning upgraded the chances of a broad swath of storms off Central America morphing into a full-blown tropical depression by this weekend all the way up to 80 percent. For now, the storm is too big and ungainly to accurately predict where it's heading, but South Florida could get some massive rainfall.

"Regardless of development, the counter-clockwise flow of air around this low-pressure system in combination with a very wet tropical airmass will funnel large amounts of tropical moisture over Cuba and the Southeast U.S., resulting in very heavy rains during the coming week," writes Dr. Jeff Masters at the Weather Underground.