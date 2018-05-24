There's An 80 Percent Chance Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida By Memorial Day

There's already plenty of depression to go around in South Florida before this Memorial Day. Traffic's gonna be a ludicrous nightmare thanks to Miami Beach's totally not-race-related crackdown on Urban Beach Weekend. The Marlins belong in the trash can, and the Dolphins will probably be even worse. And now, an actual depression might just roll over the peninsula for the holiday weekend.
The National Hurricane Center this morning upgraded the chances of a broad swath of storms off Central America morphing into a full-blown tropical depression by this weekend all the way up to 80 percent. For now, the storm is too big and ungainly to accurately predict where it's heading, but South Florida could get some massive rainfall.
"Regardless of development, the counter-clockwise flow of air around this low-pressure system in combination with a very wet tropical airmass will funnel large amounts of tropical moisture over Cuba and the Southeast U.S., resulting in very heavy rains during the coming week," writes Dr. Jeff Masters at the Weather Underground.
For now, the storm is still a "broad, stationary surface low pressure system" just off the Yucatan, says the National Hurricane Center. But "gradual development of this system is expected during the next couple of days as it drifts northward" and starts getting better organized over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development through early next week, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center warns in its 8 a.m. forecast update this morning.
For now, it seems unlikely the system turns into anything bigger than an annoying tropical storm or depression. But South Florida is already flirting with record rainfall totals for the month of May and if the system brings another long period of deluges to the area, flooding could get serious.
Hurricane season doesn't officially start for another seven days. This summer is going to be great.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!