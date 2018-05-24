 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
There's An 80 Percent Chance Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida By Memorial Day
via NWS Miami

There's An 80 Percent Chance Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida By Memorial Day

Tim Elfrink | May 24, 2018 | 8:50am
AA

There's already plenty of depression to go around in South Florida before this Memorial Day. Traffic's gonna be a ludicrous nightmare thanks to Miami Beach's totally not-race-related crackdown on Urban Beach Weekend. The Marlins belong in the trash can, and the Dolphins will probably be even worse. And now, an actual depression might just roll over the peninsula for the holiday weekend. 

The National Hurricane Center this morning upgraded the chances of a broad swath of storms off Central America morphing into a full-blown tropical depression by this weekend all the way up to 80 percent. For now, the storm is too big and ungainly to accurately predict where it's heading, but South Florida could get some massive rainfall.

Related Stories

"Regardless of development, the counter-clockwise flow of air around this low-pressure system in combination with a very wet tropical airmass will funnel large amounts of tropical moisture over Cuba and the Southeast U.S., resulting in very heavy rains during the coming week," writes Dr. Jeff Masters at the Weather Underground.

For now, the storm is still a "broad, stationary surface low pressure system" just off the Yucatan, says the National Hurricane Center. But "gradual development of this system is expected during the next couple of days as it drifts northward" and starts getting better organized over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

There's An 80 Percent Chance Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida By Memorial Day (2)
via National Hurricane Center

"Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development through early next week, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center warns in its 8 a.m. forecast update this morning.

For now, it seems unlikely the system turns into anything bigger than an annoying tropical storm or depression. But South Florida is already flirting with record rainfall totals for the month of May and if the system brings another long period of deluges to the area, flooding could get serious.

Hurricane season doesn't officially start for another seven days. This summer is going to be great.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >