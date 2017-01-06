The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The 36th-annual National YoungArts Week begins Sunday. Jason Koerner

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

EXPAND Courtesy of New World Symphony

Friday



Heard It Through the Grapevine at New World Center: The notion of attending a classical concert might sound more like homework than a fun night out. But when you add wine to the mix, things start looking up. At the aptly titled Heard It Through the Grapevine, audiences get both: an evening of superb performances by the acclaimed New World Symphony paired with wine tastings from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Malpaso Dance Company at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: A contemporary twist on Cuban dance: That's exactly what Havana's Malpaso Dance Company does best. And this week, the troupe will take over the Adrienne Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall (1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami) for a night of baile. Led by resident repertory choreographer and artistic director Osnel Delgado, the dance program consists of Delgado's 24 Hours and a Dog, which tells the story of an invisible canine that follows the dancers, forcing them to stay apace in their hectic city life in Havana, and features music by Grammy-winning Cuban-American jazz composer Arturo O'Farrill, performed live by the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble; Porque Sigues, consisting of New York choreographer Ronald K. Brown's "signature blend of African, Cuban, and Western dance"; and Bad Winter by American ballet choreographer Trey McIntyre.

EXPAND Warner Bros.

Saturday



Pink Floyd - The Wall at Coral Gables Art Cinema: Who doesn’t like staying out late, munching on popcorn, and watching the unfolding of insanity in a disturbed rock star? At the Coral Gables Art Cinema, you can see the 35th-anniversary screening of the 1982 cult classic Pink Floyd — The Wall this Saturday. For you first-timers, Pink Floyd — The Wall is the story of rock star Floyd “Pink” Pinkerton, who is driven to madness by early life events. The musician constructs a metaphorical and physical wall around him to protect his fragile psyche. The film has caused controversy through scenes of schoolchildren falling into a meat grinder and neo-Nazi imagery. It's a mashup of genres: part music video, part psychological horror, part live action, part animation. But don’t expect much talking: The film, whose script was written by Pink Floyd vocalist and bassist Roger Waters, is driven by music and symbolic imagery.

Hemptopia at the Awa Kava Lounge: If there's one progressive result that stemmed from the 2016 election, it was the approval of Amendment 2 in Florida. And really, there's no better way to celebrate the legalization of medical marijuana in the Sunshine State than with a festival that honors all things herbal: Hemptopia. Happening this Saturday at Awa Kava Lounge — the first Saturday after Amendment 2 goes into effect — the fest will educate the community on the truth about industrial hemp, its uses, and its benefits.

Courtesy of Youngarts.org

Sunday

