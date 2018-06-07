Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, Dwyane Wade, Antonio Banderas, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
May 28
Rick Ross, DeRay Davis, and Jadakiss at Studio 23 Mondays: Rick Ross, DeRay Davis, and Jadakiss brought the Memorial Day celebration to Studio 23. Party goers went wild when Ross strolled up to the club.
May 31
Giuseppe Zanotti Hosts Cocktail Benefit for Little Dreams Foundation at Bal Harbour Shops: Italian footwear house Giuseppe Zanotti and Miami philanthropist and jewelry designer Orianne Collins hosted a charitable evening of shopping at the brand’s marquee Bal Harbour Shops boutique.
Paraiso Dinner Celebration Hosted by Martha Graeff: Martha Graeff hosted a glamorous dinner party at her home to give a sneak preview of the Paraiso Fashion Festival that is coming soon to Miami.
Miami Fashion Week Designers Dinner Featuring Antonio Banderas at Doheny Room at Delano: The who’s who of the Miami fashion world were all seen at Doheny Room at Delano for a very special Miami Fashion Week Designer Dinner kick-off party.
June 1
Wyclef Jean at LIV: The energy was alive on Friday night as Wyclef Jean took over the stage alongside Jazzy Amra at LIV for an epic performance.
June 2
Tyga at Story Saturdays: Tyga strolled into Story in style and brought down the house.
Rick Ross, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union at Rockwell Saturdays: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted at Rockwell for an epic performance by Rick Ross.
June 3
Miami Fashion Week Celebration at Delano South Beach: The international fashion community celebrated he success of another incredible Miami Fashion Week with its closing party celebration at the iconic Delano South Beach.
Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Ashley Graham at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday brought out the party players when rappers Lil Wayne and Tyga strolled up to the club. Even supermodel Ashley Graham concluded her Miami vacation at the one and only LIV.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
June 4
YoungArts Presents Up Close & Personal at Brickell City Centre: The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts), in partnership with Swire Properties, invited members and supporters to an exclusive breakfast and panel discussion at Caffe at La Centrale at Brickell City Centre.
Akon at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: Akon wasn’t feeling like “Mr.Lonely” last night when he was spotted celebrating his Monday night at Mokai alongside his friend Young Flock.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!