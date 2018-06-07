 


Rick Ross
Rick Ross
Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, Dwyane Wade, Antonio Banderas, and Others

World Red Eye | June 7, 2018 | 8:46am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 28

Rick Ross, DeRay Davis, and Jadakiss at Studio 23 Mondays: Rick Ross, DeRay Davis, and Jadakiss brought the Memorial Day celebration to Studio 23. Party goers went wild when Ross strolled up to the club.

Adriana de Moura and Orianne Collins
Adriana de Moura and Orianne Collins
May 31

Giuseppe Zanotti Hosts Cocktail Benefit for Little Dreams Foundation at Bal Harbour Shops: Italian footwear house Giuseppe Zanotti and Miami philanthropist and jewelry designer Orianne Collins hosted a charitable evening of shopping at the brand’s marquee Bal Harbour Shops boutique.

Alex Dickerson, Natalija Dedic, and Martha Graeff
Alex Dickerson, Natalija Dedic, and Martha Graeff
Paraiso Dinner Celebration Hosted by Martha Graeff: Martha Graeff hosted a glamorous dinner party at her home to give a sneak preview of the Paraiso Fashion Festival that is coming soon to Miami.

Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Miami Fashion Week Designers Dinner Featuring Antonio Banderas at Doheny Room at Delano: The who’s who of the Miami fashion world were all seen at Doheny Room at Delano for a very special Miami Fashion Week Designer Dinner kick-off party.

Wyclef Jean
Wyclef Jean
June 1

Wyclef Jean at LIV: The energy was alive on Friday night as Wyclef Jean took over the stage alongside Jazzy Amra at LIV for an epic performance.

Tyga
Tyga
June 2

Tyga at Story Saturdays: Tyga strolled into Story in style and brought down the house.

Rick Ross, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union
Rick Ross, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union
Rick Ross, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union at Rockwell Saturdays: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted at Rockwell for an epic performance by Rick Ross.

Konrad Janus, Pilar Pava, Angeles Almuna, Jesus Rohena, Ramona and Carlos Messore
Konrad Janus, Pilar Pava, Angeles Almuna, Jesus Rohena, Ramona and Carlos Messore
June 3

Miami Fashion Week Celebration at Delano South Beach: The international fashion community celebrated he success of another incredible Miami Fashion Week with its closing party celebration at the iconic Delano South Beach.

DJ Stevie J, Lil Wayne, and Mack Maine
DJ Stevie J, Lil Wayne, and Mack Maine
Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Ashley Graham at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday brought out the party players when rappers Lil Wayne and Tyga strolled up to the club. Even supermodel Ashley Graham concluded her Miami vacation at the one and only LIV.

Kieran Bowers, Carolina Garcia Jayaram, Cat Garcia-Menocal, Amanda Kirsche, and Stacey Glassman
Kieran Bowers, Carolina Garcia Jayaram, Cat Garcia-Menocal, Amanda Kirsche, and Stacey Glassman
June 4

YoungArts Presents Up Close & Personal at Brickell City Centre: The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts), in partnership with Swire Properties, invited members and supporters to an exclusive breakfast and panel discussion at Caffe at La Centrale at Brickell City Centre.

Akon and Young Flock
Akon and Young Flock
Akon at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: Akon wasn’t feeling like “Mr.Lonely” last night when he was spotted celebrating his Monday night at Mokai alongside his friend Young Flock.

